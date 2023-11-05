Wildcats struggle with the run as Northampton trots away with win, 54-36

Another frigid evening befell Sampson County on Friday night, but they were treated to some playoff football to heat things up. The No.16 Hobbton Wildcats faced off against the No. 17 Northampton County Jaguars. In a rousing game that stayed even most of the way, the Wildcats fell in the fourth and the Jaguars walked with the victors to advance to the next round with the final score, 54-36.

The Wildcats kicked things off with an onside kick, boldly going for the early possession. The play was called back however giving Northampton prime real estate in Hobbton territory.

This breathed a little extra pep in their step and the Jaguars were able to waltz in for the score on a handful of run plays. They converted for two, giving them the early lead, 8-0.

Ashawd Wynn took a beauty of a pass from Cole Weeks as they showcased the potential of this deadly duo. Wynn, with poise, snagged the reception and casually evaded contact, heading out of bounds. Daniel Aguilar was next and navigated through Jaguars players to break off a piece of the pie. With ten yards left before the endzone, it wasn’t looking good as the Wildcats ran into a brick wall. Weeks was stopped twice just shy of the endzone on the ground. They took the gamble and set up in the Wildcat formation. Wynn acted a decoy and the defense bit hard with Reginald Thompson crossing the plane for six. They couldn’t convert two point with the pass being picked off in the endzone on a slant route, a theme that would follow them.

Another onside is recovered by Jaguars setting them up at midfield. Dai’vian Murrell breaks up the final play as the Jaguars were stopped after their long pass completion. They marched down the field before Hobbton dug in. The Jaguars turned it over on downs.

Hobbton took over deep in their own territory and it wouldn’t go the way they had planned. After a series of misfires that resulted in only two yards, they would take to the air, but a Jaguar was lurking and snagged the interception. He’d return it for a decent gain and they would have another go on offense, starting at the 25 yard line. They’d punch it in for another score after a timid defensive stand that saw little resistance from the Wildcats. Virtually untouched, they added two more making it 16-6 after nine minutes of play.

The Wildcats offense stepped onto the field, looking to break through their cold play and heat up. Unfortunately, on third down, the line collapsed around Weeks and his attempt to survive failed. As he fell to the ground the ball was jarred free and the Jaguars recovered. Set up nicely, Northampton would waste little time and score off a huge 50 yard drive from two rushing attempts. They walked in and converted for two, making it 24-6 after a brief absence off the field.

Hobbton would start cooking towards the end of the first qtr after some big time plays by Aguilar, including a hard run after nabbing a pass in the backfield. He’d scramble and shimmy his way to the first down mark to cap off the first.

Wynn would shine again to kick off the second quarter with a big play in the midfield. He evaded tacklers and created opportunities to rake in 20 yards for the Wildcats. Their woes continued and Weeks took a long shot intended for Wynn. The Jaguars were there and picked off another pass that would have been six for Hobbton.

Northampton would take over and break off a big run and it wasn’t starting off well for the Wildcats. Hobbton would step up and strip the ball free with Wildcat Steven Aguilar recovering. The interception curse was still hovering over Weeks and another long pass was pulled in by the opposing team on the second play of the drive. Northampton was silenced on this drive with the Hobbton defense making a huge stop and forcing a punt at the eight minute mark.

The Wildcats came back onto the field with a little more moxie this round with strong runs by Weeks and Aguilar. The QB sneak was useful this drive as Weeks was able to break off decent yardage. They’d use it to their advantage and put up six on the board. Their two point would be unsuccessful after the pass was batted down.

Hobbton would bend but not break on this drive. The Jaguars would drive all the way to their two yard line. Hanging on by a thread, the Jaguars were slapped with a holding call putting them back ten. This was what they needed and they rushed the backfield forcing the opposing quarterback to throw a wobbler that hit the ground shy of the receiver.

With a little over a minute left in the first half, the Wildcats had 93 yards to go. Weeks went wild and made a series of sharp throws to Wynn, Thompson and Reece Bradshaw who each made big chunk plays as they marched down the field. Wynn would get the call and step up in a big way. Using his speed and size he’d score on a dot from Weeks for 13 yards. Thompson would back him up for two on some tough sledding up the gut to bring them within four. The onside kick would be recovered by Omar Aguilar but with only five seconds left, Hobbton couldn’t get anything going. The halftime whistle would sound and despite the jitters and chattering teeth the crowd was cemented to their seats in this heated game. Hobbton trailed 24-20.

The Wildcats came back after the break swinging. The long haul began on a drive that would eat up seven minutes in the third. They kept the Jaguars on their toes with a series of passes and runs. On their heels, Northampton struggled to keep up with the offensive firepower that had woken up. However, Hobbton couldn’t punch it in and they relied on the leg of Steven Blackman for the field goal, bringing them to within one at 24-23.

The Jaguars would take over and punch the opposing defense in the mouth with another dose of heavy running. Hobbton had them dead to rights after two plays that went backwards for eight total yards. On fourth and fourteen, after a fumble and tackle for a loss, Hobbton was caught flat footed and the Jaguars recovered on the ground, earning the first down. They would continue the punishment until they crossed the plane for six and take two more off the conversion to make it 32-23.

Wynn and company returned to the field, ready to retaliate. After a couple of strong runs, Weeks opened it up and sent a tight spiral right to Wynn that he seamlessly secured for the 70 yard reception for a score. Blackman earned the extra point for his team, keeping them in it. The quarter ended with the Jaguars lurking in Hobbton territory for another score.

This game became a fourth quarter slugfest as the Jaguars punched it in after breaking off a long run of 60 yards for the touchdown. The Wildcat defense came up in a big way with a goal line stand, preventing the conversion and keeping them within a score at 38-30.

Wynn and Weeks would find each other again. He’d send a missile to Wynn who turned up field, dodged tacklers and made it to the end zone with no one around after speeding off. Hobbton couldn’t convert for two with the Jaguars holding a tenuous two point lead at 38-36.

The Jaguars had some struggles all game with multiple fumbles that they would recover. As they were driving down the field, another bad snap had Northampton scrambling. They’d recover but not before falling backwards ten yards. Another moment for the Hobbton defense to make a big stop. Alas, Northampton had different plans and it would take three plays for them to not only recoup the lost yardage but add another touchdown as time was draining away. With seven minutes left in the game, the Wildcats trailed by 10 after the Jaguars converted for two at 46-36.

The Wildcat offense ran into a brick wall and the Jaguars were relentless. They seemingly had all the answers to whatever Hobbton threw at them. Their drive would end with a turnover after what looked like a fumble but was called intentional grounding. Northampton struck back quickly and relied on their ground game to add another to the board as they pummeled the Wildcat defense. After the successful conversion Hobbton was in desperate need of a turnaround at 54-36.

Hobbton would get the ball back and have another chance to turn it around. With five minutes remaining they’d start the on their own 35 yard line. A couple of smart plays by the Wildcats slowed the clock but it wasn’t meant to be. On fourth and ten, Weeks tried to make some magic and go to the air once more. He connected with Noah Adams who managed to break free from the middle and go out of bounds but was short the first down, effectively ending the game. Northampton wound down the clock, taking the win over the Wildcats 54-36.

Hobbton finishes out their season at 5-6 and will have to wait until next season for another chance at the title.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson