Union takes beatdown in round one; Southeast Halifax walks on to round two, 66-0

The Union Spartans traveled out to Halifax with the opportunity to advance in the state championship. The Trojans soured their dreams though. They were trounced in dominating fashion and held silent the entire game with the loss, 66-0.

It wasn’t a good showing for the Spartans after a long winless drought and first appearance in the playoffs in a hot minute. Union did what they could but it was all Trojans. Halifax was able to control both the air and ground game against the fledgling Spartans. They amassed 411 yards on the ground and passed for 100 yards. They scored twice through the air and the rest on the ground.

Union finishes out their season on a sour note, extending their losing streak to five. The Spartans won two of their contests, a huge leap compared to previous seasons, and will have to wait until next year to build upon their small success this season.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson