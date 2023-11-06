First half blowout leads to easy street in second; Lakewood advances 60-16

Lakewood High School was the site of the first round of the NCHSAA State 1A football playoffs on Friday as the Leopards hosted Northwest Halifax on Friday night. Lakewood, the No. 7 seed entering the playoffs, made quick work of the No. 26 seeded Vikings, winning 60-16 after the entire second half was a running clock thanks to the mercy rule.

The visiting Vikings received the opening kickoff and their first possession on their own 19-yard line. Three and out was the product of their first drive and Northwest Halifax punted the ball away. Lakewood took over on the Vikings 47-yard line, looking to see what they could do.

The Leopards quickly found the endzone, taking advantage of a Rylan Godbold to Nakai Owens 25-yard touchdown strike. The 2-point try was no good and with 7:11 on the clock in the first quarter, Lakewood led 6-0.

The following kickoff, the Vikings took possession at their own 16-yard line. Three plays into the drive, Kristopher Robinson took the ball away from the ball carrier, giving the Leopards possession at the Northwest Halifax 21-yard line. After a couple penalties hindered them, Jaziah Brunson took a pass on the left side and juked his way past a defender and into the end zone on an 8-yard touchdown pass. Robinson took a direct snap on the 2-point try and scampered in, making it 14-0 Lakewood with 3:00 to go in the first quarter.

The Vikings got a quick strike on the ensuing kickoff when Ki’Shun Wester returned the ball all the way home for the score. They converted for two and with 2:44 still on the clock in the first, the score was 14-8.

Chris Carr nearly returned the favor for Lakewood, but the junior running back was knocked down at the Northwest Halifax 21-yard line, where the Leopards set up shop. With under ten seconds left in the first quarter, Godbold ran a sneak up the middle from a yard out and capped off the drive, extending the Lakewood lead. The two point attempt was no good and the Leopards led, 20-8. That’s how the first quarter ended as Northwest Halifax had the ball first and 10 at the Lakewood 44-yard line going into the second quarter.

When play resumed, Xavier Howard came up with a fumble recovery for Lakewood, putting the Leopards offense back on the field at midfield. A 35-yard pass hook up from Godbold to Brunson set up a 10-yard touchdown run from Owens, further extending the Lakewood lead. The PAT was no good and the score was 26-8 Leopards with 10:54 left before the half.

The ensuing kick was an onside kick, which was recovered by Lakewood’s Heath Britt at the Vikings 47-yard line. After overcoming fourth down, Calvin Lacewell scampered in for another Leopards touchdown from about five yards out. Again the PAT missed and with 8:18 left in the half, Lakewood led 32-8.

There were no shenanigans by Lakewood on this next kickoff and Northwest Halifax took over on their own 31-yard line. It was four and out on this drive and Lakewood took over at the Vikings 23-yard line. One play was all it took for Carr to scamper all 23 yards for the score. The PAT was converted this time and the Leopards took a 39-8 lead with 5:56 to go before halftime.

Following the kickoff, Northwest Halifax lined up for another try at their own 35-yard line, looking to stop the bleeding. After picking up a big gain on the first play, Ayden Blackwell recovered a fumble at the end of the play at the Lakewood 36-yard line to put the Leopards offense back on the field following the Vikings third turnover of the game. Lacewell got his second touchdown of the game, scampering in from around 25 yards out to put the Lakewood lead at 46-8 with 4:04 left in the half.

Lakewood was surging as Northwest Halifax was laboring. With their next possession starting at their own 33-yard line, the Vikings were desperate to make something happen. They were able to convert one first down but nothing more and Northwest turned the ball over on downs at their own 44-yard line with 1:23 left in the half.

Two plays into the Leopards next drive, they turned the ball over for the first time in the game, giving up an interception with 40 seconds to go at the 26-yard line. The Vikings were unable to make anything happen and at halftime, the score was 46-8.

When play resumed in the second half, Owens got a long return for the Leopards, putting their offense on the field just outside the 30-yard line. It took Lakewood just three plays to find the end zone to extend the Leopards lead beyond the mercy-rule threshold. It was Owens getting this touchdown, and with the PAT tacked on, the lead was 53-8 with 8:25 and a running clock left in the third.

After the Vikings strung together a long drive on the ensuing possession, they were stopped short of a touchdown after Howard picked up his second fumble recovery of the game, putting the Leopards offense back on the field. It took just two plays for Carr to carry the load into the end zone, bolting the Lakewood lead as time expired in the third quarter.

After the PAT, the Leopards led 60-8 to kickoff the fourth quarter.

With inside three minutes to go and a bunch of Lakewood reserves in the game, Northwest Halifax found the end zone one final time. They also tacked on a 2-point conversion and the score was 60-16 with the clock moving. No more scoring took place and the final score was 60-16 as Lakewood marched into the second round.

Now at 9-2 overall, the Leopards will host No. 10 Perquimans. The Pirates are 7-3 on the season. Game time is 7 p.m.

