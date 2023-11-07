Lady Lions leap forward with exciting season; 30 straight wins

It was a banner year for the Mintz Christian Volleyball team. They had played out of their minds this season, raking in 30 wins on one loss that came in the championship round.

The Lady Lions put on a clinic holding a 30-1 record after a long season that had them hopping from state to state as they competed at the net. In conference play, they were undefeated at 16-0, snagging the title for the fourth year in a row. In 31 contests, they had only dropped four sets, with two of them coming in the championship match.

At National Christian School Athletic Association Tournament held in Cedarville Ohio, 32 teams met up into eight different pools to decide who would be the National champion.

After a round of victories, the Lady Lions competed against Victory Christian out of the Chicago region and pummeled them in straight sets. In the semifinal they were matched against heavily favorited, Rolling Hills Christian from Louisville KY. They took the first set 29-27, we came back and won the second 25-23 and the third 15-12. In a highly competitive round at the net.

The championship match was against the unbeaten Anderson Angels from IN. The Lions were outmatched in the end despite a mammoth effort from Mintz. They couldn’t topple the powerhouse Angels and were swept to end their deep run in the tourney. They were defeated. 25-20 and 25-17.

The Lady Lions had three players named to the all tournament team based on their prowess on the court. Senior outside hitter, Ciera Ellis, Senior outside hitter, Gabby Walters and finally Sophomore setter, Abby Walters.

With the season coming to a close three Lions have stood out. Their Sophomore Libero Sadie Parrish kept play rolling with 537 digs while Sophomore Audrey Rich and Junior Sarah Millen defended the net mightily with 112 blocks combined.

