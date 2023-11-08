Midway Middle defeats Leopards for the title in straight sets

School spirit abounded in this heated contest between two rivals. The Middle Leopards faced off against the Raiders at Sampson Middle school. A heated battle in three sets saw an exciting game that was capped off with Midway Middle walking away with the win in a sweep.

The action began immediately in the first set with plenty of energy from both sides. Roseboro-Salemburg came out hot and so did the Middle Raiders. The exchange went on before the Leopards capitalized on a few mental lapses from the opposition. Strong play from Roseboro saw them running ahead by three at 12-9. Midway had to battle back into it. Tying up at 13 all then it became a point for point match. From here, the Raiders caught traction and ran away at the end with Middle Leopards unable to keep up.

Roseboro was unable battle back against the wave of spikes and soft tip shots that found the gap on their end. Midway took the first set, 25-16.

The second set was all Midway after Roseboro collapsed after a short contest early on. A routing ensued from the first whistle with Midway running through them. The Middle Leopards would take the punishment from the unstoppable Raiders. As the game continued the point differential expanded greatly with the Raiders. Missed hits and botched playing caused them to drop this and Roseboro was in trouble.The Leopards found themselves trailing by a mile after the Raiders managed to put up 12 points while they could only muster up two. The volleyball clinic that Midway put them through ended with them taking the round, 25-7.

In the final set, Leopards sunk their teeth into the Middle Raiders with them not lagging behind more than two points for a while. It was a hard fought battle with tons of diving, smashing spikes and the thunderous stomps from the fans in the bleachers.

The Roseboro express was derailed however as mistakes befell them. The Middle Raiders ran roughshod on them as it quickly spiraled out of control, after being tied most of the match. At the 11th point, Midway pulled away fast and quickly gained a substantial lead that they would never relinquish. The scored the 25th point and cheers erupted from the Midway side as they took home the title after a hard fought match. The Raiders took the trophy with a 25-15 win, sweeping Roseboro.

