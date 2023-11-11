Leopards take round two over Pirates in OT nail biter, 35-28

Round two of the NCHSAA State 1A Football Playoffs was held Thursday night out at Lakewood High School. The Leopards, the No. 7 seed in the 1A East, were hosting Perquimans, who entered the contest at 9-3 overall and the No. 10 seed. An epic battle unfolded between these two teams and overtime was required to settle the score. In the end, it was Lakewood that usurped momentum and clawed their way out to a 35-28 victory.

It was the Leopards who received the opening kickoff, starting first and ten from their own 17-yard line. A long pass play from Rylan Godbold to Heath Britt put Lakewood across midfield as their offense went right to work. They ran out of steam at their own 20-yard line, though, where a blocked field goal attempt put the Pirates offense on the field with no score. Following the blocked attempt, Perquimans lined up on their own 37-yard line.

The Pirates went right to work, capitalizing on an impressive early showing from their passing attack to get deep into Leopard territory. Though plagued by a couple of illegal procedure penalties, Perquimans found the end zone on third down, connecting on a Braylon Knapp to Jarmon Overton 5-yard touchdown pass. Their PAT was converted and with 4:25 left in the first quarter, the Pirates led 7-0.

Lakewood lined up on their own 26-yard line for their next possession, looking to respond. After converting one first down, the Leopards offense again hit the brakes at midfield and they were forced to punt. After the punt, Perquimans started their next drive at their own 24-yard line.

The first quarter ended with Perquimans leading 7-0 and facing second down inside their own territory. Just like Lakewood, the Pirates picked up one first down but went three-and-out afterward and lost a gamble on fourth down at their own 45-yard line where the Leopards took over.

The Leopards converted a long third down play but Britt fumbled the ball at the Perquimans 33-yard line and the Pirates took over again. A long pass play on second down sent Perquimans inside the Lakewood 10-yard line where two plays later Knapp hit Shavoris Lewis for the touchdown. The PAT was good and with 7:41 left before the half, the Pirates led 14-0.

After the kick, Lakewood lined up on their own 35-yard line, desperately looking for some points. But, the turnover bug bit again. After getting a first down and into Perquimans territory, Calvin Lacewell had the ball knocked away and it was scooped up by the Pirates, who took over on their own 31-yard line with under 3:00 to go. The result here was three and out for the visitors and they were forced to punt it away.

With a minute and half left in the first half, Lakewood took over on their own 47-yard line looking for one final scoring chance before the half. With 9.4 left on the clock, the Leopards finally broke the ice. Godbold connected with Garrison Harter on an 11-yard touchdown pass to get Lakewood back into the game. The PAT was successful and Perquimans led 14-7.

Then the Leopards really dialed up some magic following the ensuing kickoff. After Lakewood kicked the ball short, the Pirates lined up at midfield where they ran a pass play. The ball was deflected at the line of scrimmage and Britt picked it off, then scampered all 50 yards untouched for the touchdown as time expired. Their PAT was no good, though, missing left, and the halftime tally was 14-13.

When play resumed in the second half, the Pirates started on their own 21-yard line. They moved the ball out near midfield, avoiding a near-disastrous interception, but stalled out on their own 45-yard line, where they were forced to punt. After the punt, Lakewood took over on their own 19-yard line.

The Leopards offense came out fired up and utilized a strong running game to pound the ball down the Pirates’ throats. Lacewell capped off this drive, running it in on a 19-yard touchdown run to propel Lakewood into the lead. They converted the 2-point try and with 6:22 left in the third quarter, the Leopards led 21-14.

The start of the next Perquimans drive was at their own 20-yard line, where they were looking to stop this 21-point spurt from Lakewood. It wasn’t to be, though, as a stout Leopards defense and a couple of penalties shoved the Pirates back. They were forced to punt and the Leopards took back over on their own 36-yard line.

At the end of the third quarter, Lakewood was holding onto their 21-14 lead with possession in Perquimans territory.

The Leopards couldn’t convert the first down at the start of the fourth quarter and lined up for a punt. The punt was a fake, however, and Britt picked up the yard to gain on a long running play. With 8:35 left in the game, Lacewell extended the Lakewood lead, scampering in from about four yards out. The PAT was converted and the Leopards led 28-14.

The following kickoff was a short one, one that was recovered by the Pirates, putting Perquimans at their own 35-yard line.

After a couple of big defensive plays by Lakewood, the Pirates caught fire and moved the ball downfield. With 7:29 left in the game, Knapp hooked up with Omaree Hunter on about a 20-yard touchdown pass, bringing Perquimans back into contention. After a couple of penalties against Lakewood on the PAT attempt, the Pirates lined up for and converted a 2-point try, making it 28-22.

Lakewood took their next possession on their own 30-yard line, looking to put the game away. Lacewell got things started with a big running play out across midfield. The drive stalled out, though, derailed by an illegal chop-block that cost the Leopards 15-yards. They punted the ball away and the Pirates took over inside their own 10-yard line with under three minutes to go.

After a few busted plays, Perquimans was backed way up, facing third down and about 20 yards needed to convert. Then, with the ball game on the line facing fourth and nine, Knapp dropped back and hooked up with Hunter, who was in stride down the right sideline, who hauled in the pass and ran the ball all the way home for the score. The Perquimans go-ahead PAT hooked to the left and missed, leaving the score deadlocked at 28-28 with 1:04 to go.

Lakewood ran a couple of run plays to end regulation, sending the game into overtime.

In overtime, each team received first and goal from the 10-yard line. The Leopards were up first and on the second play from scrimmage, Britt scampered in around the left side, giving Lakewood the lead again. After the PAT, it was 35-28 with Perquimans’ chance to take the field next.

The Lakewood defense stood tall as the Pirates went four and out and the Leopards held on for the victory, 35-28.

With the win, the Leopards are now 10-2 on the season and have advanced to next week’s third round. They wait to see if they’ll host Pender or travel to West Columbus. That game was slated for Friday night.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at amcconnaughey@www.clintonnc.com or on Twitter @SportsSampson