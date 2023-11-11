Greene Central takes down Clinton, 2-1

It was a beautiful evening out in Clinton for some soccer as the crowds filled the stands awaiting the fourth round match in the state tournament. The contest was filled with intensity as both teams were looking to spoil the others run for the title. No love was lost between these two teams as the No. 5 Greene Central Rams arrived looking to avenge their early loss (1-0) to the No. 1 Dark Horses this season. Despite the late regular time heroics, they couldn’t repeat the feat and fell in OT to Rams, 2-1.

The match began at a high tempo as Clinton pressed hard early, trapping Greene Central in their zone for a spell. Though they had the advantage but the Rams were able to stifle the highly charged hosts. They would return the favor and force Clinton back, trying their backline looking for a play. The Horses kept it clean and pushed them back.

This battle of redemption continued as the Rams were taking it to them and Clinton found themselves having to adjust a multitude of times in an attempt to break through. Trapped once more, the Dark Horses were able to find a way out off a long pass that found Walker Spell. He’d sprint upfield but would take a hard tumble from a poor tackle by Greene that got missed.

The Rams would recover the ball and press back to the Clinton side, this time they would take a shot. The ball sailed through the air, but skimmed past the goal post keeping the game even. Shortly after, they’d have another opportunity after a bad pass was picked off by the Rams. Oskar Adasiak took a shot to body protecting the goal from a pinpoint laser. Clinton would recover and have a chance to strike back.

Another rally followed with the Dark Horses making a strong advance. The Rams regained control and after a battle in the midfield, they would sneak through after a well timed rush. Weaving through the players in a crowded box, they slotted the shot to the near post, with a diving Camden Davis, just a hair slow as the ball is caught by the net. The celebration followed after a breathtaking 16 minutes of play with non-stop action.

Clinton was stunned and found themselves a bit lost after the gut wrenching goal. For ten minutes, it was the Rams suffocating the Horses, pinning them deep in their own territory. However, a momentum shifting play came upon them after players popped the ball in the air. Walker Spell took advantage of the inadvertent cross and sprinted down the edge. He evaded the defender and sent a laser at the net that was turned away by an athletic save by their goalie. The ball went out of bounds by the goal and a corner kick was set up.

Unfortunately, this didn’t do much to turn the tide as the keeper sprinted out and punched it away. This didn’t deter the Horses and they kept climbing and fighting. With under two minutes left in the first half, Dark Horse David Paz had broken free after Clinton regained possession following the corner kick. He took a pass a slid the shot in but was called offside, negating the would be goal.

The clock hit zeroes and the Dark Horses would have 40 minutes to change course, trailing 1-0.

The Horses came out of the gate early in the second showing more fire than they had in ending minutes of the first. The Rams were on the rough end of a Clinton stampede as they were swamped with black and gold surrounding them. Knocking on their door was Spell and Ryan Freeman who both took shots that were on target and causing the Rams to start scrambling.

This would continue for roughly ten minutes with nothing sticking with Greene Central standing firm. As time dwindled away, desperation had affected Clinton as they scrambled about to try and put one in. Something switched though and the Dark Horses caught traction as a breakaway opportunity found Spell once more. He sped on down the edge battling the Ram defender as well before he could finally take a shot. He unloaded looking for the near post, the ball deflected off a shoddy stop and rolled right into the foot of Adasiak. The stadium erupted with cheers and the match had taken a new turn with only five left in play.

With hearts racing the match was tied at one all and the Horses were pumped for more. Greene Central was on the ropes for the final five in regulation and waited out until the final bell. After regulation time, it was tied at 1-1 and sent into overtime.

Clinton was running full steam ahead in the first ten minute half. For the majority of this, the Dark Horses were keeping them contained but were struggling to finish their shots. Greene Central had also made some plays of their own with a couple of shots that came close but successfully snuffed out by Davis and the Horse backline. The edge of your seat contest hadn’t changed with no one able to add to the scoreboard.

After the break, it was a hard fought battle. No one could deny nothing was held back, with plenty of action and passion on the pitch for all to see. Multiple shots and opportunities from both sides had been defended and neither seemingly able to break the other. The match carried on this way until the final three minutes. For just a moment, the Dark Horses were caught off guard during a heavy run on the net.

The Rams sent a bomb through midfield that found their striker. He broke free and it was between him and Davis. The striker slotted the shot to the far post, a heart breaker as it was another razor thin miss. Greene Central relished the goal and Clinton less than three to turn it around. It grew more physical as the Horses were in desperate need to tie it up. This, however, wasn’t enough and Clinton couldn’t recoup the goal needed. The Rams advance after outrunning the stampede, 2-1.

Coach Brad Spell lamented the loss but praised his players for their performance and heart on the pitch.

”Last night was a tough pill to swallow, but just like our program continues to preach “Next Play.” I’ve got to give Greene Central a lot of credit. They took away a lot of things we wanted to do in the match. They did a great job clogging the middle and didn’t give us many quality opportunities to have clear open looks on goal. It has been another fantastic journey that we didn’t want to end. This group of young men was a blessing to coach and accomplishments so much. These gentlemen were the most resilient team I’ve ever coached. Never backed down or quit when down, and that showed again last night. I would like to thank the coaches, parents, our student section fans, and this group of young men who really gave it their best.”

The Dark Horses cap off their well played season and outstanding playoff run at 22-3-1 just shy of Regionals.

