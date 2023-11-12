Clinton moves on after second round beatdown of Beddingfield

It was a windy evening out at the Dark Horse Complex as Clinton hosted the No. 16 Beddingfield Bruins for round two of the state tournament. The gridiron was littered with bits of the Bruins as the Horses shredded the competition, 56-15.

The first quarter started off fast as the Horses took first possession of the game. They raced down the filled making quick work of Beddingfield putting a score on after two minutes of play. Josiah McLaurin would carry the rock in for six on a ten yard run. They’d miss the PAT kick and leave it at 6-0.

Beddingfield would run into issues immediately with the stout boys in black and gold staring back at them. They would go three and out, leaving them with just a punt. A roughing the kicker call would give them a first down and some to try again. The result was the same, however, as the hosts buried the Bruins again with tough play. Beddingfield punted again and the Horses recovered, ready to go again.

Clinton was cooking and without skipping a beat they found themselves back in the redzone. The Bruins were struggling to contain they powerhouse line, that had effortlessly moved their boys at will, opening holes for McLaurin to shift and shimmy through. Ny’Darion Blackwell stayed poised in the pocket and tossed a tight spiral to the open receiver, Jakarrion Kenan, who brought it in with ease for their second score in less than five minutes of the game.

McLaurin, gladly, walked it in for two, giving the Horses a fourteen pint advantage early in the contest.

Beddingfield was caught off guard and Clinton took a gamble and scooped up the onside kick, giving them possession, hoping to put the game away early. Big time runs from McLaurin and Amaris Williams blazed the trail for the Dark Horses as they were eating up yardage at the expense of the flimsy Bruin defense. McLaurin would turn it in for another touchdown, giving them three scores before the first quarter had ended.

Trouble came knocking however as McLaurin was pulled from the game off a big hit after giving the Horses two touchdowns. He would not return to the game.

Beddingfield was once again on the end of a heavy bat as Clinton hammered them down in the backfield, shutting down any and all opportunities the Bruins tried to create. They were gobbled up in the backfield and was left with a fourth and plenty, leaving again with only a punt.

The stampede was in overdrive as the Dark Horses continued their rout. Beddingfield put up some resistance in this drive but it was futile with their big man, Williams in the backfield now. Despite plugging up holes, he made new ones as he powered his way through. He made two big time runs to the edge setting up Clinton right on the Bruins doorstep. Knowing who was coming, nothing could be done as Williams walked into the end zone, making it 27-0 after the missed PAT.

The quarter turned over and Beddingfield was scrambling to get anything going during this game. They managed to move the ball but would be stopped short once again. Williams made room and bulldozed his way through defenders to break off another huge gain to set up them up in the redzone. Blackwell sent another dot this time to Demarius Pugh who trotted fifteen yards for touchdown, Williams would follow for two to make it 35-0.

The Bruins finally showed some life and were able to stop the Clinton advance for a spell. They forced Clinton to punt and they would take their chance at a score, hoping to erase the goose egg staring back at them. After some tough sledding and some yardage given to them from Dark Horse penalties, they managed to avoid the shutout on an impressive throw for 20 yards. Beddingfield would convert on the extra kick while eating up most of the second quarter.

The Dark Horses would start driving but would be interrupted as the first half came to a close. Clinton led by a huge margin at 35-7.

Beddingfield had no chance as they continued to falter to the Dark Horses. Williams was the freight train that led the brigade as he danced in for the first score of the quarter, coming off a 15 yard run to the endzone to make it 42-7.

On offense they weren’t faring any better. The Bruins sent up a wobbler that was well short of the intended receiver. Still, Kenan made an impressive leap to snag the ball and take it to the house. But, the score was taken back after a penalty from Clinton. Alas, it didn’t matter much as the Horses were able to recoup the score off the legs of Williams who powered his way again into the endzone from 15 yards out for the easy score. After they made the extra point, it was 49-7.

The starters played until the third quarter ended and the young ones got their reps in and a taste of playoff action to cap off the game. They tally one more score to make it 56-7 after the extra point kick. Bruins would manage one more score before the final whistle to hang on to some pride, but the damage was overwhelming.

The Dark Horses walked away from this lopsided affair the clear winners with the final score, 56-15. Clinton is poised to come at it again as they are slated to face off against the No. 24 Southeast Alamance Stallions. They are coming in after a big upset over the No. 8 Cumming Cavaliers who they brought down 21-14. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

