High energy first half leads to Raiders takedown of Middle Spartans, 29-14

It was a nice afternoon out at the Midway football field on Wednesday with the Raiders hosting the Middle Spartans for the crown of the conference. Midway came out the gate early on and Union couldn’t recover. The Raiders won the gold and bragging rights for the season with a 29-14 victory.

The game started out fast with the Middle Raiders hitting pay dirt early with a second play score, putting them up 7-0. Union struggled against the large Midway front and couldn’t get anything moving. They fumbled on their third attempt on the ground but managed to recover it. They turned it over on downs and Midway took over.

Midway continued their assault on the Spartans and made another big play to add to their lead quickly. With the Spartans flat footed, Ethan Holland hit a 50 yard pass that turned into a score making quick work of them a first play score. They pounded it in for two and made the score, 16-0 to cap off the first quarter.

In the second, Union would make another run at the endzone and have little success as they couldn’t find any room to carry the ball and the pocket kept collapsing on the young quarterback. Midway regained possession Holland again sent a laser that was reined in for thirty yards to add to their already comfortable lead. They missed the conversion but the deficit for the Spartans grew to 23-0. Union would wind down the clock trying to climb back into it, with a big hill facing them.

Midway took over after the break and continued their work from the previous half. The Raiders scored again as they ran full steam ahead in this game. With time ticking from the clock, Union had to pull it together to get back into it, now trailing by 29. The Spartans would only be able to put up two score in the remainder of the game and they were sent home without the gold. The Raiders celebrated their victory, now reigning conference champs. Midway took the gold, 29-14.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson