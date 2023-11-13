Horses defeat Raiders in fiery rivalry match for the crown, 1-0

The Sampson Middle Horses played the Midway Middle Raiders in a heated contest on the pitch for the conference trophy. With gold on the line both teams played with incredible vigor, stoking the fires for the next generation of this county rivalry. The Horses would come out on top after making a late game goal and hold off the Raiders for the final five minutes to snatch the win, 1-0.

The first half was a highly contentious one with plenty of action from both sides. Jiving and juking, the Raiders were able to penetrate the Horses defense and make some shots on net, but nothing would find its way to the net. The Horses played in their aggressive fashion with well timed rushes and quick passing. This high intensity battle persisted for the entirety of the first half with netiher team willing to budge an inch. The game remained deadlocked at 1-0.

After the break, the young teams went back onto the field and began battling out once more. The persistence of both teams was on full display as they relentlessly attacked the ball. It was looking like overtime was looming with no change in the score with the Raiders and Horses in a tug of war with one another. After a long fight for just a solitary score, the Horses finally got the kick they needed. Just inside the box, Sampson sent a missile that bent into net on a sharp angle.

The remainder of the game was still a fight with the Raiders pressing hard against Sampson. The clock struck zeroes and the final whistle blew as the Horses were able to survive the final five minutes of a relentless Midway team. They survived and were crowned conference champions, 1-0.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson