Lakewood refuses to go down; Unbeaten Clinton riding 12-game streak

Sampson County has two behemoths left on the gridiron in playoff action this week. The No. 1 Clinton Dark Horses railroaded the Beddingfield Bruins in a lopsided 56-14 contest. The No. 7 Lakewood Leopards escaped the Pirates in another OT after a brutal gridiron ground contest, 35-28.

No. 1 Clinton (12-0) v No. 24 Southeast Alamance (8-4)

The Dark Horses are licking their chops this week, hungry for more as they face off against the No. 24 Stallians of Southeast Almance this coming Friday. The recently eliminated Bruins were on the receiving end of the Dark Horse drudging as their defense couldn’t hold back the high powered Clinton offense. The Stallions will need to bring their all into this if they hope to keep their Cinderella story rolling.

The Dark Horses continue to tear of dominance as they eclipsed the 600 mark in points scored this past game after trouncing Beddingfield, now sitting at 637. Their defense still reigns supreme over the competition as far as points allowed with an anemic 142. Alamance has almost doubled that at 272 and fall far short of points scored holding 377.

On paper, this is shaping up to be an ugly one for the Stallions who don’t seem to have the same firepower as the Dark Horses. With the likes of their tailback, Josiah McLaurin and Amaris Williams who’s power running ran over the Bruins and their crafty quarterback Ny’Darion Blackwell have run wild on the opposition this season.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

No. 7 Lakewood (10-2) @ West Columbus (10-1)

The Leopards squeezed out the win against the Perquimans Pirates this past Thursday in a nail biter contest that reuired OT to finish. They escaped the Pirates grip in a 35-28 game. Stoic and unmoving the Leopards have fought hard in this season and their sole losses this season came within a score as Lakewood has held the line time and time again. This hard nosed squad doesn’t know what quit means and that mentality will follow them onto the Vikings field this coming Friday.

West Columbus touts a stout defense that has been impenetrable this season, allowing only 99 points on the season after 11 games. Though Lakewood has allowed much more than that, their ferocity on the gridiron has produced turnovers. At any given moment, a Leopard could spring from the secondary and snatch a pass out of the air. Runners facing this team need to hang onto the ball tight with them stripping out 19 total fumbles while recovering 17 of them. This defense will be nothing to sneeze at when these two teams meet up.

The Vikings offense has relied on their air attack and have kept the turnover rate low, only giving up five interceptions while tossing 17 touchdowns. West Columbus’s completion rate sits at 65% well over the national average. Lakewood will be prepping their backs as they plan to tear up the defensive front with a bullish running game that will work relentlessly up the gut forcing the Vikings to get big on the line. The Leopards run game has been the bread and butter of this program with 362 carries and 2990 yards in total for the season. Their commitment to the ground game has earned them 50 touchdowns in total.

This will not ba a game to miss as it is sure to be a good one between two teams who are hungry to push further into the playoffs. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson