Hobbton coach Jacobs talks Wildcats’ success, plans ahead

Head Coach Jonathan Jacobs instructs his team during the long and hot summer workouts. The outcome has bore plenty of fruit with Hobbton poised to further as they enter Regionals on a hotstreak!

The Wildcats celebrate as they finally knock down the Vikings who have stifled them in back to back third round knockouts!

The Hobbton Wildcats have been playing incredible this season. Still on their winning streak of 10, the Wildcats have battled it out on the pitch and have made a deep run into the playoffs, outlasting all the schools in Sampson County as of this writing.

Out of 26 matches, the Wildcats have taken 22 of them and have outscored the opposition, 121 to 22. They lost two of their three by just one goal, falling to Rosewood and Midway. The Raiders would deliver to them their worse loss of the season at 3-0. Their one tie came against the Princeton Bulldogs at two all. Aside from these moments, Hobbton has been unstoppable on the pitch and earned them the Carolina 1A trophy, avenging the loss to Rosewood in the championship game, 4-0.

Head Coach Jonathan Jacobs spoke with the Independent about their spirits after a huge win and their long playoff run.

“The boys have been excited. They know they are part of history now as (this is) the first soccer team to make it to the Eastern final. However, they don’t want to settle for just making it this far, they want to keep making history and go and win it all.”

With their spirits high, they want to remain even-keeled as they know the mission is still a go. Jacob’s commented on how he is aiding the Wildcats with staying focused and keeping the excitement in check.

“We are prepping just like we always do. We talk a little about how the other team wants to set up, but ultimately we are focusing on what we do. We believe if we continue to do what we have been doing all year, it’s going to be hard to beat us. I know it’s a big game, but for us, it’s just game number 27.”

The ascent to this level came with their win over the Vikings of Voyager who stopped them the last two seasons in the playoffs. Their previous meetings ended with them going home after deep runs in the playoffs. They were stopped in the third round twice and had seemingly the advantage over them, but this year was different for them. Jacobs explained further.

“We have played Voyager 3 times since the 16-17 season. They have knocked us out every time in the 3rd round, specifically in the past two years. We knew we would come up against them again in this year’s playoffs, but we knew the outcome was going to be different this time. I think that determination for a different outcome gave us the edge this year. Voyager is a great team that has played in 2 state championships, and I think 3 or 4 eastern finals during that time.”

With the wind at their back and glory coming to Newton Grove via their fiery Wildcat team, Hobbton has brought presitge to their program with a steady stretch of great play and talented athletes. Jacobs has worked hard at the program molding the players into warriors on the pitch. Jacobs spoke about the contribution from the community and how he hopes to instill more into the boys’ lives than just soccer.

“There’s a lot of talent in Hobbton’s athletic program. I feel watching a team get to this point shows the other teams and players that it can happen. I believe the girls’ soccer team making it to the Eastern final two years in a row has motivated the boys to get to where we are. We are so grateful to the parents and community for rallying behind us with so much support. For me, I’m just thankful that God has given me the opportunity to coach these boys. At the end of the day, winning is great, but I just want to make an impact in these boys’ lives that they can take with them beyond the soccer field.”

The Wildcats enter the final four this Tuesday as they take on the No. 3 North Moore Mustangs on the pitch. They will be looking to drive further and bring home the gold for Hobbton and the community. Play on the pitch begins at 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson