Harrells names 10 student athletes for fall honors

Harrells Christian Academy has produced some great talent this season and handed out awards to prominent players. Each season, the coaches for the athletic conferences that Harrells is affiliated with nominate individual players based on the student athletes’ statistics and performance.

Student athletes having outstanding seasons were identified, and the coaches voted for the student athletes they believed to be the most deserving of the special designation of “All-Conference.” This achievement is considered one of the highest accolades an athlete may receive at Harrells.

During the fall athletic season, 10 student athletes were awarded the title of “All-Conference.”

• In the Carolina Independent Conference for Varsity Soccer: Wilson Clifton, Samuel Mena, Chris Licona, Jesus Batista.

• In the Carolina Independent Conference for Varsity Tennis: Emma DuBose.

• In the Big East Independent Football Conference for 1st Team All-Conference: Landon Toler, Chamani Newton, and Case Barber. Also, in the Big East Independent Football Conference for the 2nd Team: Samiir Gibbs and Hakeem Murphy.

In addition, Varsity Volleyball coach Marissa Parks was named the Carolina Independent Conference Co-Coach of the Year.

