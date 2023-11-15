Dark Horse Evyn Johnson signs letter of intent to Prebysterian College

The Clinton Lady Horses watched as their star center back, Evyn Johnson, committed to her next step in her career and academia as she signed her letter of intent to Presbyterian College out of South Carolina. The two-time SAC-7 All-conference honoree has one more year left at CHS after a storied career. She has been polishing her craft which has led her to be one of the premier center backs for the Lady Horses.

Her prowess on the pitch was felt with her lockdown mentality in the middle, not shying away from physical play to keep her team in it. Johnson had been honing her skills from a young age and her commitment to excellence and work ethic have propelled her to new heights. Her time into the craft has paid off after numerous attempts to put herself out. Her passion, love the game and her dedication to the sport have played a pivotal role in her success.

In her tenure with the Dark Horses, their team has been to the final four in the state tournament three years running. She has been selected twice for the NC Soccer Coaches Association All-Region team in ‘22 and ‘23 and All-County honors ‘22 season.

“She’s working all the time to improve her game.” Brad Spell says during her signing. “Without a doubt she’s worked for this opportunity.”

She split her time between being a Lady Horse and a Hammerhead with her club team out of Wilmington, which has provided her with a strong core fundamentals and instincts for the sport. While pulling double duty, she still managed to lead her team in minutes played and rack up 18 goals and assists from the backline. She lauded her coaches for their efforts.

“I’ve always been really close to all my coaches. I’ve always been helping them on and off the field which has helped me for sure.”

An extraordinary athlete and defensive queen on the pitch, the Blue Hoses will be receiving a stellar center back and she couldn’t be more excited with a big smile as she replies to why she chose Presbyterian.

“I chose them because of the family atmosphere, strong coaching staff, amazing campus and soccer culture there. It was a really positive experience on my visit.”

Her head coach Adam Smith had nothing but positive things to say about her performance and accolades.

“We are very proud of Evyn and this big accomplishment. She deserves this opportunity and we are very happy for her and her family. She is one of the hardest working players and the most dedicated players I’ve had the honor to coach. Her dedication to the sport and work ethic to continue to grow and get better is one of the best I’ve ever seen. We can’t wait to have her play for us this season and we’re expecting big things from her.”

Johnson has one more year left of play coming this spring of ‘24 where her and the Lady Horses will try to finish what they started last season and bring home the gold for the Clinton cabinet.

