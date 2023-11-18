Dark Horses rack up 42 in first half, cruise to win

Southeast Alamance had their hands full walking into a loaded Dark Horse Complex. The Dark Horses came onto the field and made it look easy as they trounced the Stallions, 42-7.

The onslaught began from the very early goings of the game. Amaris Williams looked unstoppable on the evening as we ran over the competition with the aid of a herculean offensive line. One play one score summarized this drive and many more like it later on with Williams stampeding to the end zone for six, from a 60-yard run. The PAT kick good, making it 7-0.

Stallions stalled out on first drive, punting away after going three and out. The Dark Horse Alexander Evans Evans returned the punt for a little over ten yards. After two plays fizzle out after a big first down run by Josiah Robinson, Ny’Darion Blackwell handed the rock off to Williams, who again untouched, trotted into the end zone on a 45-yard run. The kick was made, making it 14-0 after less than five minutes of play.

The Stallions completed a short pass for ten yards getting a first down. Clinton laid a big hit the following play to jostle the ball loose and Dustin Williams recovered the fumble, setting up the Horses around midfield. Robinson made a huge chunk play after weaving through defenders. He took an egregious horse collar tackle that tacked on more to his already fruitful run. The Horses were in the redzone and Robinson got the call again. He fought for a couple of yards, but Stallions didn’t budge before Williams answered the call again. He ran over the opposing players for the final few yards to make it 21-0.

Southeast Alamance took over after a mediocre kick return and started off on their own 25 line. They couldn’t even get a successful run on this drive as heavy hitter, Alexander Evans, would demolish the opposing runner and jar the ball loose for a Dark Horse fumble recovery. The butter ball wasn’t only on their end, however, as Clinton struggled to hold the ball themselves on their fourth drive as they lost control twice, with the second one recovered by Alamance.

It didn’t shake the stout Dark Horse defense with them forcing another three and out after a suffocating performance from their front. Alamance’s punt was blocked after a powerful push by the special teams and downed close in shallow Stallion territory. Ny’Darion Blackwell tossed a beauty into the breadbasket of Jakarrion Kenan, setting them up nicely for another quick score. With three minutes left in the first after a big catch by Kenan, A. Evans would snag a flat route pass from Blackwell and navigate into the endzone for their fourth score in the first quarter, making it 27-0.

The Stallions had no answer for the indomitable Dark Horse squad and went three and out again. The Horses were clicking and they handed it off to Demarius Pugh on their first play of the drive. It was all they needed as he broke off an enormous 80 yard trot to the endzone with no one within ten yards of him. With just a handful of seconds in the first quarter, the Horses carried a massive 35-0 lead.

The Stallions were helped upfield by two roughing the passer penalties. Their quarterback was constantly under attack as he faced the behemoth Horse front on every play during the drive. He’d scramble out of the pocket looking for room to work and huck the ball deep. Jakarrion Kenan was lurking in the shadows and popped up to make the pick, giving the Horses possession once again.

One play drive again with Robinson on the ground he zoomed upfield 73 yards for another TD, making it a running clock. The score was 42-0 with a little under 11 minutes left in the first half. The Horses put in the second string for some reps as the game had become out of reach. The Stallions had trouble even containing the younger Clinton squad on offense and gave the ball away once more on a deep pass that T.K. Raynor was waiting on.

The Stallions would score in the third and the running clock left little room to do much more. Southeast Alamance was silenced and trampled by a powerhouse squad that decimated them. Clinton walk onto to the next round with win, 42-7.

Clinton will face off with either the No. 12 Hertford County Bears (10-2) or No. 4 Nash Central Bulldogs (10-2) in the fourth round on their way to state title. Date and time pending.

