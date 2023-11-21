Clinton Cross Country team earns honors for stellar season

“This season was my largest team! I had 20 boys and girls run for me.”

Coach Perry Gillespie and the Dark Horses showed their enormous endurance on the run in cross country with a successful season on the trails. Their performance earned the boys’ team two golds, two silvers and a bronze in their conference runs, while the girls’ earned five second place finishes.

Girls

The Lady Horses blazed a new trail as their determination and work ethic propelled them into top ten finishes. The Ladies have been a tough cookie to dominate with the aid of their work ethic and passion for perfection.

“First time that I have coached to have four girls consistently finish in the top ten, but we still placed second overall as a team.” Coach Gillespie lauding his squad.

Having four out of nine making such strides on the trail have rocketed the Horses into a consistent contender for the gold. Their big showing came at the conference title round against rivals, the Midway Raiders. Though they didn’t come home with the gold, they brought home some hardware as a reminder that the peak is within reach. The Lady Horses demonstrated resilience and burned the ground beneath them with speed, taking second in a vast field of runner.

“This shows you the strength of Midway’s girls’ cross country program and the fortitude of my girl runners!”

All-Conference and All-County Honorees: Evan Gillespie, Kate Hobson and Haley Matthis

Boys

An 11 player Dark Horse crew killed it on the track this season. After a decent run against Gray’s Creek, Clinton would follow that up with back to back victories against Midway and Fairmont. After the consecutive wins, the Dark Horses never left the top five spot, taking the remainder of their meets with two silvers and a bronze to cap off the regular season.

Cristian Rico paved the way for Clinton, winning every race which earned him Runner of the Year honors and a shot at the state title. Out of 138 runners he’d place 22nd in the state meet.

“Cristian Ortiz is one of the best runners I have had the privilege to coach. His record this season speaks for itself. I cannot wait to see the great things he does when running for Louisburg College.” Coach Gillespie told the Independent.

All-Conference Honors: Cristian Rico

All-County Honorees: Cristian Ortiz, William Johnson, D’Angelo Santiago-Smith

For their stellar performance this season, Coach Gillespie was awarded Sampson County Coach of the Year.

“I am very humbled to be chose as Coach of the Year. This is my second time winning this honor, and I am truly grateful.” He told the Independent

The Dark Horses good news hadn’t slowed down with them receiving the 2023 Brooks’ Future Run Team grant. The grant was inclusive of a head-to-toe outfit for each athlete in addition to a $1,000 check made out to the school on behalf of the Cross Country team. Each male athlete received a workout top, shorts and a shoes and each female athlete received a workout top, sports bra, shorts, and shoes, all from the Brooks grant. The money is for the team to use.

“They were all hard-workers, and I cannot wait to see what the next year will bring me in cross country.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitte @SportsSampson