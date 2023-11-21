Harrells defeats both visitors to the Store on the hardwood

The Crusaders took three wins in Monday’s match-up between the John Paul II Saints and the American Leadership Gators. The Ladies blew up the Gators in a beatdown, 65-18 and the JV and Varsity teams beat the Saints, 49-49 and 47-37, respectively.

Boys

Harrells played their third game of the season with them hosting the John Paul II Saints. They escaped the visitors after some rough playing that saw the Crusaders not looking like themselves, 47-37.

The first half was rough to watch for fans of the Crusaders with a plethora of missed passes and poor shot choices had Harrells reeling. The Saints weren’t able to accomplish much either with them struggling to penetrate the paint with a wall of Crusaders protecting the rim. John Paul would tease perimeter play with the team swinging the rock around the three point line, looking for a lane to drive through.

As the half was winding down the Crusaders would get their legs under them, bring themselves ahead by ten to keep the game out of reach for a spell enter halftime at 23-13.

Coming back from the break, Harrells ran into issues again with passes that were missing the mark, stifling the normally explosive squad. After making a quick three pointer, the game fell stagnant as the minutes melted off the clock with no scoring. The Crusaders were able to stop the Saints from climbing back into it but they weren’t able to pull further ahead either. Zicareian McNeil was tracking the ball well scoring multiple steals and Samiir Gibbs was driving hard into the paint to help Harrells pull away just bit.

At the end of the third, the Crusaders still led, 36-25.

This up and down affair continued into the fourth before Harrells Coach Clayton Hall had enough. A timeout was called and his voice silenced the crowd at the Store when he exclaimed, “SIT DOWN!”

Frustration could be felt from stands as Hall instructed his team on what needed to happen, you could hear him ask them, “What are we doing out there?”

Harrells came out looking better than they had, swinging the ball side to side and changing up their tactics. However, there wer still some stumbles along the way. With one minute left in play, the Crusaders allowed two back to back breakaway opportunities that fell flat, keeping the score unchanged as Harrells took the win, 47-37.

Girls

The Lady Crusaders trounced their opposition on Monday with a enormous win over the American Leadership Gators, 65-18.

It wasn’t even close, from the beginning to the end, Harrells throttled the young team. The Lady Crusaders kept the ball out of their hands for a big chunk of the first half. After going up 12-0, the Crusaders cycled out their players to allow more reps for the second team. By the end of the half, the writing was on the walls for the Gators as they trailed by 25, 31-6.

The second half didn’t fare any better for the Gators as the Crusaders overwhelmed them with shots and rebounds. The visitors couldn’t get anything rolling and Harrells suffocated them with their tenacious play. The Lady Crusaders walked away with their second win on the year, 65-18.

JV

The Junior Crusaders sneaked out a win against the John Paul II Saints in a close one. They took the win 49-42.

