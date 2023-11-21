Wildcats Mario Galeano, Henry Jorge lead charge on the pitch

The Hobbton Wildcats have been blessed with a plethora of talent that has rocketed them to new heights this season. They made their way to the state finals where they fell 3-1, in a tightly contested match. This wouldn’t have been possible without the deadly duo of Henry Jorge and Mario Galeano.

The Wildcats have utilized this tandem with incredible success with these two athletes bringing Hobbton to the No. 1 seed position of the state tournament. Jorge and Galeano have been playing for three years in travel teams and high school play. This has led to a pair that gave Hobbton their explosiveness on the pitch with Jorge who led his team in goals with 39 goals and Galeano who fed his team with 22 assists.

“Just knowing I helped my teammates scored and my team wins the game brings me joy because I know that I participated in the game and put effort into the team” Galeano told the Independent.

Between the two players they have scored 48 goals and have slotted 38 assists in Hobbton road to the finals. Their chemistry shows when you observe how they make their runs. Jorge staying just a little ahead of Galeano and seemingly, they just read each other minds and make the play. Jorge relished his teammates play and lauded his performance over the seasons.

“Mario and I have been playing together in travel league and high school for three year. He knows what moves I’m gonna make and I know his moves. Getting to know him was good, but now we’re more experienced and comfortable with each other’s play.”

It takes preparing and mental toughness to play a non-stop game like soccer. Thinking on your feet and letting instincts take over can be a hard ask, but these two rely on it. Selfless play has put Galeano a step above his peers in the assist department.

“All I can think is to pass the ball , when passing the ball is to make sure that all the hard work all the effort you put into yourself to get to where I am was worth it, I don’t take shots unless I’m 100% sure I’m going to make them but instead do my job which is to assist my teammates. “Let the mind rest and do the work with your legs” I let the mind rest don’t think and just do what I do move the ball pass the ball and assist my fellow mates.” Galeano told the paper.

A similar sentiment was expressed by Jorge.

“When I’m in the game, I don’t like to think a lot, I try to stay in my own zone. When I take a shot, nothing goes through my mind. In the past, I missed a bunch of shots, because I hyped myself up too much. I try to stay even-keeled.”

Both have a shared love for the game, Jorge referenced his family as the catalyst, he goes on further to say.

“Ever since I’ve been small, I’ve loved the sport. I grew up with it, my parents always involved me in the game. My dad was a centerback and my mom was a goalie. They were a little upset I wanted to score goals instead of block them.” he said with a chuckle.”

Mario spoke of the camaraderie and the family unit that tends to develop in the locker room amongst players.

“What I love the most about soccer is the way the sport brings joy into me, and the way regular friends became part of my life and turn into one big family.”

Galeano finished his career with the Wildcats, competing for the top trophy and will leave the challenge to those following up. Jorge has one more year with Hobbton and he will be looking to aid them once more back to the top next season.

