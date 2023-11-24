Hailey King of Union signs letter of intent with UMO

The Spartans will be saying goodbye to their standout softball pitcher, Hailey King. She signed her letter of intent and become a fellow Trojan out at the University of Mount Olive.

King has had quite the career in high school athletics that began when she played baseball at the age of four. He love for the sports prompted a loaded career in high school athletics. She repped the Spartans in a big way when she was honored with the highest accolade as a Spartan, earning the Nathan Gay award in back to back years. Now entering her senior year, the triathlete from Union is ready to move on and make a new path for her. King spoke about those who had a hand in her success on the field.

“Putting me in rec baseball really started my love for it, that transitioned to softball obviously but they found me a pitching coach when I was old enough. They found a travel team that fits me, and they continued to help me practice and spent many cold nights and hot days catching for me and throwing batting practice to help me improve. I can’t thank them enough for the time, money, and days they spent on me and my brother. Shoutout to my brother too, he also had a spot in this!”

Her parents support helped pave the way for the young star Spartan. Her powerful arm delivered throws that made a lot of batters miss. Her control and speed had been built over those many nights and days her parents spent helping her. That time paid off in a big way with her racking up 209 strikeouts, leading her conference and ranked 14th in the state. In addition to her parents, she spoke proudly of the coaches who were there along the way.

“All of my Coaches have had their own significant impact on helping me become the player I am today. They have helped me become more mentally tough in situations that call for it, coached me on how to be a better player and a better person, and helped me become stronger in every way. Softball not only calls for physical strength but also mental strength, which I learned at a young age.”

Softball has taught her plenty in her time on the field. Learning how to lose and how to win are one thing, but other intangibles shape an athlete. She explains.

“I have experienced some of my best and worst moments of the softball field. It’s where I spend about 99% of my time. There’s too many moments that I could talk about. But although the good moments feel the best, I would say the worst moments are the ones that have molded me into a better player. It’s easy to learn from a win or a trophy. But when you’re the team on the other side, who didn’t get the outcome they wanted…those moments teach you more than people realize.”

King chose UMO for a plethora of reasons. She spoke on how the campus made her feel at home and their stellar softball program brought her there. She spoke highly about her tour at the college and the staff that work there.

“UMO immediately gave me a sense of home when I stepped on campus. I have toured UMO several times with my school, and every time I would say “I want to play softball here”. Mount Olive not only has the best pickles, but the greatest college atmosphere I’ve ever stepped foot on. Aside from a great softball program, they have great professors, student activities, and an awesome campus ministry. I even got a chance to meet some of my future Nursing professors at Open House. They are very athlete friendly when it comes to student-athletes who want to pursue Nursing. Which I am SUPER excited about!”

With all that in mind, she still laments the leaving of her home. Union High played a pivotal role in life and she didn’t forget. King spoke about her love to be a Spartan and gave praise to those there.

“Union High means a lot to me, and I’m proud to come from here. UHS is family to me, and everyone in it too. I’ve gone to school with the same kids for 13 years now and I’ve gained some great friends from it, also I learned from some of the best teachers and had so much fun doing so. What I will miss the most will probably be getting to see my friends everyday and playing sports with them. I hate even talking about it, but we’re already in the short rows. All of us will be going our separate ways and we won’t be in a desk together. Once a Spartan, always a Spartan!”

