Lady Spartans prepare for the long season on the hardwood

The Lady Spartans will be looking to do more this season after last year’s middle of the road performance. On the court, Union had managed to finish out last season at 13-11, placing third in conference and falling in the first round of the playoffs. That is all behind them though as Coach Bryant Register and the Lady Spartans are looking through a new lens this season.

“So far, I love the makeup of our team. It’s a team that will battle. We have a combination of experience and some younger girls that hopefully will step up and help us out to provide depth.”

They’ll be bringing in some familiar faces like their star player Ariyona Spearman who scored her 1,000th career point last year, Hailey King, Zadariyah Faison and a slew of seniors looking to make a big impact in their final year at Union. They are missing height on their team which was a gap filled by last year’s player, Katelyn Chestnutt who graduated.

“All teams are different every year. It’s great that we have experience in the backcourt but we will miss Katelyn Chestnut’s presence up front for us this season.”

Though they are vertically challenged in height, the Spartans have weapons at their disposal. Coach Register elaborates further.

“I feel our strength is our backcourt. We are counting on a big season from Ariyona Spearman, Zadariyah Faison, Hailey King, and a couple of younger girls, Centavia McKoy and Gabriela Subius. We have got to polish up our frontcourt and rebounding in particular. We will utilize a combination of girls in hopes of finding the right match. We will be asking a lot from Cherokee West, Rihanna Murphy, Ahleeyah Richardson, and a couple of newcomers in Tijaya Goodman and Cianna Cobb. We are not a very tall team so we will have to mix and match to give us the best chance with our rebounding.”

They have the experience in their corner along with some fresh blood in the program. Having recurring players who aid in practices and know what is going on can only help to mentor the underclass ladies in the future. It’s about progression. Coach Register ended the interview with his thoughts moving forward.

“Overall, I am looking forward to a good season with this group. We have several seniors that have played 4 years for me. As I tell them everyday, we want to be a little better than the day before. At the end of the day, if they will continue to buy into that message they can be a solid basketball team.”

They had their first two games last week against the Spring Creek Gators which they came away with the win with a twenty point advantage, 54-34. They had another game later on against the East Columbus Gators where they fell, 52-33,

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson