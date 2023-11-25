Clinton’s Mackenzie Pope commits to Meredith College

Mackenzie Pope of Clinton says goodbye to the Lady Horses as she sets out to Meredith College to continue her career in Volleyball.

What started from a love for competitive dancing, morphed into a passion for volleyball. After being cut from the team her 7th grade year, she worked hard to come back better than ever. Her first season on a travel team translated into a spot on the Lady Horses her eighth grade year and the rest is history. Her skills continued to grow and work ethic and dedication to the sport didn’t go unnoticed. With the help of her family, coaches and peers she now has the opportunity to step into the collegiate level for the game she has loved for most of her life.

Her prowess on the court was not all she added to the Clinton community. Just last year, she put together a presentation and application to bring sand volleyball to Sampson county. This season, she chose to sit out in an effort to be better prepared for the higher level of play. The focus was on the physical side, working on her vertical and speed to be able to compete at that level. Pope spoke about her experience on her quest for volleyball perfection.

“It was good to be able to work on my personal athletics and see the progress I wouldn’t have on a team.”

She gave the praise to her parents for all the effort they put in for the young star. Staying busy, she had traveled to five different states during her time on a travel team, at one point competing on two teams.

“Obviously, my parents spent way too much money on my volleyball career.” Pope says with a chuckle. “They took me everywhere I needed to go. When I used to play in Fayetteville, I was on two separate teams and I was there every night of the week my freshman year. So my mom had to drop me off there and they took me out of state for all the tournaments I need to go to. I’m very grateful for them.”

Recently retired coach Jennifer Edgerton played a pivotal role in her life and volleyball career. Pope spoke highly of her former coach for her dedication and mentorship.

“Edgerton has always been supportive of me and she saw a lot of potential in me. She has always been my support system and just wanted what’s best for me, which I’m very thankful for. She just gave me the confidence to be the best I could be. She introduced me to a lot of coaches and volleyball games and able to drive me to play college volleyball. She saw the potential in me, that I didn’t see myself.”

Her acceptance letter from Meredith brought nothing but smiles as the hard work had paid off. Pope spoke about what the experience and what she’s looking forward to moving forward.

“I was really excited when I got accepted. I’m really just excited to get into a new atmosphere and hang with the new friends I’ve made already. I’m ready to find my new family out at Meredith. I’m ready to grow in the sport and do what I love while go to school.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson