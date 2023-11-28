Union to retire trio of jerseys, commemorate contributions on the court

The Spartans once were the pinnacle team on the hardwood holding 40 year long string of dominance. On Dec. 1, they will be honoring three of those players during that era. Alfred Murphy was the last player to have his jersey retired from the Union camp back in ‘71. The Spartans are looking to add to it with three stars from three decades: Zack Honeycutt, Bobby Ray Smith and Larry Morrisey.

History is important to this county when you look around and see names of the past that still have roots deep in the community. Union is looking to unearth some of that lore to remind those of what they are still capable of today. These three players helped shape and propel the Spartan basketball. Between these three, the Spartans accumulated over 200 wins in their quest for basketball perfection.

Athletic Director Jonathan Bass spoke to the Independent about how he feels about the event upcoming and why it’s important to the community.

“It’s really cool to honor some of those in the past, who’ve done right and accomplished good things who are from this area. I think a lot of that has been lost in this current generation because it’s already over and forgotten. It brings attention to our community.”

Lady Spartans basketball Coach Bryant Register spoke highly of the opportunity to be there and apart of this monumental moment for the Union District.

“This is going to be an awesome night where we honor some of Union’s greats. It’s always great to reflect on the accomplishments of other’s and what they meant to Spartan Athletics. We are hoping to continue this again next season and I hope the community will come out and support this venture.”

Larry Morrisey played for the Spartans in 1973-1976. He led the Spartans to the 2A semi-finals. Union played catch up in that game, where they scored 41 points in a quarter to put them back in the game (the three point line hadn’t been implemented. They would fall to their opponents by a solitary score, 102-101. He’d go on and join the military only to end up playing for the All-Armed Forces, the team he would eventually come back and coach for later.

Bobby Ray Smith started all four years with Union as a point guard. His efforts and skill brought the Spartans to the 2A state finals where they would fall to Bandys and take runner up. After his successful career at Union, he would go on to play for Boston College under Bob Burke.

Zack Honeycutt is the most recent player to have his jersey retired, with his final year coming at 2006. His four years at Union brought about a monumental record that has been cemented in Spartan lore. Honeycutt amassed 1,968 points, a record that stands to this day.

“It’s great for the Union community to be able to put some history out that some fans don’t know about. Keeping that history alive is so important, they were dominant for roughly 40 years. These young men played a huge role in our success.”

The ceremony will take place between the girl’s and boy’s game on Friday Dec. 1 as the Spartans take on the Jones Sr. Trojans.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson