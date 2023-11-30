Boys

The Midway Raiders trounced the Spartans in their season opener. Union couldn’t keep up with the visitors and shut them down, 70-27.

It was close in the beginning but as the game carried on the Raiders were in full force and pummeled the home team. By the end of the third quarter, they had doubled the score of Union at 53-25. There was no stopping this train and the Spartans could only muster two points before the end of the game.

“We’re happy to start the season 1-0 against an in-county rival. There were several moments in the game that showed how young and inexperienced we are, but we did some good things. I was especially pleased with us defensively. We can’t afford to be satisfied based off of this one game. We know there is still a ton of room for continued growth and improvement moving forward.” Matt Creech told the Independent regarding their play.

The Raiders start off with a “W” for the new year and will be looking to add another when they face the South Johnston Trojans (1-2) on the road, this Thursday, Nov. 30. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Spartans take two on the chin to kick off their season and will be looking to notch a win this coming Friday, Dec. 1, as they face the Jones Sr. Trojans (3-1). Game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Girls

The Lady Spartans took down their rivals, the Raiders, for their second win on the year 51-28.

The first half of the game was all Union as they beatdown the young Raiders team, leaving them in the dust at 24-6. Midway pulled it together in the second and put up a fight but the damage had already been done. Zadariyah Faison and Ariyona Spearman led the charge in scoring putting up 22 and 19 points respectively to carry the Spartans to victory.

“Overall I am proud of the way our girls played tonight. Our girls played tonight. Our team played hard and with great energy the whole night. We made shots tonight which helped out, but proud of of the way we responded after dropping a tough game at East Columbus last time out. I am also happy that all of our girls got to play good minutes and contribute. We will go back to work and ready up for Jones Sr. on Friday.”

The Lady Raiders start the season off with a loss and will face the South Johnston Trojans (0-2) on Thursday, Nov. 30 with a start time set for 6 p.m.

Union takes their second win of the new season and will face the Jones Sr. Trojans (1-3) on Friday, Dec. 1. Game is slated for 6 p.m.

JV

The Junior Raiders beat the Spartans on the road 44-24. The Junior Spartans will have another opportunity to defend their court on Friday, Dec. 1 when they face Jones Sr (2-1).

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson