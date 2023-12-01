Under new management, Midway aims to take program higher

“I love being a Raider.”

The Lady Raiders aim to make a splash this season under new management with Coach Susan Brown taking the reins of the girls basketball team and adding her coaching method to the program.

When the Independent arrive at their practice, there was no time for rest as she had the girls running and performing drills to sharpen their skills for the upcoming year. Everyone on the court was moving without anyone standing still as the Raiders readied themselves for the long season ahead. Even Coach Brown had got in on the action, boxing out on of the athletes in the paint.

Practice how you play has been a mantra that has extended onto the hardwood from those who played volleyball. The tough sessions bring some grit to the Lady Raiders. Along with that, there is a mentality of sharing with the Raiders leaving their egos at the door. Brown spoke about this briefly.

“My girls move the ball well and really enjoy hitting the open person and they don’t mind sharing.”

Midway has a deep bench with plenty of experience backing them to make waves in their season. Brown was excited to take over when she had last spoken to the Independent and those feelings still resonate. She spoke highly of her crew and welcomed the bond they have developed in her short time there.

“We are 10 deep easily off the bench.” Brown commented. “I have learned that players are the same everywhere. They rise to challenges you place infront of them. I am so excited about our season.”

With that in mind, Brown continued on and spoke highly of their work ethic. The Lady Raider have embraced their new coach and were receptive to her teachings. Things are looking up for Midway with a coach that is passionate for the sport and her team. Brown is optimistic about the season ahead and is ready to take on the challenge with her new team.

“The girls and I have formed a tight bond and they work really hard for me. We should be very successful this year with our senior leadership and all the players work ethic. We know we have to work and grow every day and they always show up ready to do that.” She said.

