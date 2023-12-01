Midway takes back to back losses to kick off season

The Midway Lady Raiders travelled up to Benson on Thursday night, taking on the Lady Trojans of South Johnston in non-conference hardwood action. This battle belonged entirely to South Johnston as they opened up an early lead and never looked back, securing victory with a 50-31 score.

After both teams had their share of struggles in the opening moments of the game, it was a pair of free throws at 6:55 that gave South Johnston the 2-0 lead. Just a minute later, they stretched it to 4-0 as the Lady Raiders offense was sputtering. The score rested there until Midway finally got on the board by way of free throws by Kyleigh Stonerock, making it 4-1 with 3:55 left in the first quarter. Later in the period, dueling technical fouls were called, producing free throws for each team. The Lady Raiders missed both of shots while the Lady Trojans nailed theirs. Then, after transition points for South, the lead was extended to 12-1 as Midway was falling behind. They managed to score just one field goal in the opening period, and hit a couple of free throws but other than that there wasn’t much going for them. After one quarter of play, the Lady Raiders trailed 20-4.

One big story for Midway was ball control issues. They suffered frequent turnovers throughout the game which really hindered their opportunities to get any shots. With their offense stuck in the mud, the Lady Raiders fell down by 20 points following a Lady Trojans three pointer, making it 25-4 with 5:38 left in the half. Avery Strickland finally got Midway on the board in the second quarter, hitting a three-point basket of her own to make it 25-7. Then, Peyton Herring went 1-for-2 from the free throw line, but the Lady Raiders still had work to do, trailing 27-8. For now, that was as close as they’d get as South Johnston extended their lead going into the break, leading 33-10.

Out of the break, Herring drew a three-point play, but missed the free throw. That rebound was hauled in by Stonerock, who was fouled on the put-back. She also missed her free throws, which proved to be a recurring theme throughout the game, and the score was 37-12. Turnovers were also a problem for the Lady Raiders, who continued to cough up much needed scoring opportunities. They did hit a small spurt to pull back to within 37-17 but that was about it. At the end of the third quarter, South Johnston was holding a 41-19 lead.

The Lady Raiders picked up the pace in the fourth quarter but it was far too late by that point. Despite their improved tempo, Midway couldn’t cut into the deficit and continued to trail by 20 points. In the end, the Lady Trojans handed the Lady Raiders their second-straight loss, winning 50-31.

Scorers for Midway were Ella Clark with nine points, Herring with six points, and Stonerock and Strickland each had five. Rounding out the scoring was Megan Jackson with three points, Carmen Young had two, and Ariel Pegues had one point.

Midway is now 0-2 at the start of the season. They were slated to take on Lakewood on Friday night.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson