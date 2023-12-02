Holland’s late-game layup cements 60-59 victory

The Raider and Trojan boys were set to do work in Thursday night’s late-game and much work, indeed, would be required. After Midway opened up an early advantage, they spent the rest of the night fending off South Johnston, turning aside run after run before coming up with some late-game heroics to earn a 60-59 victory.

The Raiders got off to a nice little start, getting a pair of quick baskets from Wyatt Herring and Kemari McNeil to stake a 4-0 lead. South Johnston countered, though, quickly getting back to within 4-3. A little jolt from Midway, though, saw them establish a 9-3 lead as they opened up some space. One early issue the Raiders had, though, was foul trouble. With 3:02 left in the first quarter, Midway was charged five fouls against just one for the Trojans, yielding a bonus situation under this year’s new rule. South Johnston sank the two free throws to make it 11-7 then a turnover and a made three-pointer made it 11-10. Another turnover gave possession back to the Trojans, who now had an opportunity to claim their first lead of the night. The foul disparity continued, but South couldn’t convert their free throws, having missed four straight, and the Raiders had possession. Tripp Westbrook hit on consecutive baskets and the Midway lead was back at 15-10. That’s where things stood at the end of the first quarter as a fierce battle was taking shape.

Early in the second quarter, the Raiders lead quickly hit double digits as Travis Gist hit five consecutive points off the bench, making it 20-10 with just under seven minutes to go in the half. Then, dueling three-pointers made it 23-13. From there, Midway hit another little spurt, extending their lead to 15 points at the tally of 30-15 with 3:28 left in the half. Down the stretch, the Trojans ratcheted up their defense and came away with some much needed takeaways. This allowed them to slice into the Raiders lead, getting into single digits with about a minute to go before the break. At halftime, though, Midway had gotten their lead back to 10 points with a score of 34-24.

Out of the break, the Raiders suffered an early turnover and South Johnston took advantage of a three-point possession to get back to within 34-27. Midway was scoreless through the first three minutes of the second half and a Trojans three-point basket made it 34-30 before McNeil got a floater in the lead to finally get points for the Raiders. With the 5:34 left in the third and the score at 36-30, a timeout on the floor yielded a brief respite for both teams. Midway responded well to South’s early punch and ran their lead back to double-digits with just under four minutes to go in the third. But the Trojans came right back, cutting the margin in half at 40-35. With the teams trading jabs down the stretch, there were frequent scoring changes, but the Raiders were clinging to a 46-38 lead.

South made another run at Midway but back-to-back transition points saw the Raiders lead right back at 10 points; a tally of 50-40 with 7:10 left in the game. For a large majority, Midway had an answer every time that the Trojans made a run at them. However, with under three minutes to go, South once again reloaded for one final run. With 2:46 left the score was 57-51 with a Midway timeout and the Trojans in possession. With foul calls leaning their way, South continued to chip away, getting it down to 57-54 with 1:26 left. Gist was put on the line, going 1-for-2, making it 58-54 but the Raiders were charged with another foul on the other end, putting South at the charity stripe. They made both and the score was 58-56 with 38.7 left in the game. Then, a Midway turnover at half court set up a go-ahead three-pointer with 7.2 seconds left as South led for the first time all night at 59-58. The Raiders, though, conjured up some last second magic and broke the Trojans’ press, getting the game-winning layup from Jacob Holland with 1.6 left. One final heave by South Johnston was off the mark and Midway celebrated their 60-59 victory.

Leading scorers for the Raiders were Gist with 14 points, followed by McNeil with 13. Westbrook had eight points, Herring and Landon Hammond had six apiece, and Holland had four points.

Midway is now 2-0 on the season and was set to host Lakewood on Friday night.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson