Spartans fall to Jones Sr. Trojans, 66-39

In the night cap of Friday night’s matchup between Union and Jones County, the game featured a battle between two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Spartans were in search of their first win, entering at 0-3 on the season, while the Trojans came in at 3-1. After a somewhat back and forth contest, it was Jones County that pulled away in the fourth quarter and came away with the victory, winning 66-39.

Jones County got off to a quick start, tallying the first seven points of the game before Ayden Wrampe got the Spartans on the board with a jumper in the lane. Still, the Trojans held the advantage and built their lead to 11-2 at the halfway point of the first quarter. For Union, turnovers were in more abundance than points as a stingy Jones County defense really hindered the Spartans from getting any good looks. With 2:58 left in the first quarter, there was a timeout on the court with the Trojans leading 13-2. John Malahias ended Union’s drought, connecting on a three-pointer from the left side, but the Spartans still had work to do. Though they ratcheted up their scoring, Jones County matched them step for step and still led 18-7. At the end of the first quarter, Malahias had tallied one more jumper and the score was 18-9.

The teams traded scores at the beginning of the second quarter but with the Trojans hitting on a three-pointer, they ran their lead to 28-12 as Union was spinning their tires. Manny Adams warmed up for the Spartans, generating seven first-half points in an effort to keep his team in the game. A quick four points saw the lead trimmed to 28-16, yielding a timeout from Jones County, who was looking to regroup. Scoring was minimal out of the break and at halftime the Trojans led 32-18.

When play resumed in the second half, the Spartans hit a quick little jolt and got back to within 32-25, taking advantage of some Jones County turnovers and a made three-pointer by Laurencio Grimaldo. The Trojans absorbed this early run and maintained an advantage of around 10 points throughout the quarter. Union on a couple of occasions got to within seven points but the turnover bug struck and Jones County ran their lead back to double-digits. At the end of the third quarter, they led 42-31.

The fourth quarter was a rocky start for both teams but the Trojans got a three-point play to make it 45-31. They continued to gain more separation and got their lead all the way back up to 53-33 with 4:17 left. From there, they really marched away as the Spartans suffered some foul trouble and staked a 66-39 victory.

Scorers for Union were Adams with 13 points and Malahias with seven. Grimaldo had five points and Ayden Wrampe and Cameron Wright both had four points. Rounding out the scoring column was Nicholas Townsend, Noah Naylor, and Elijah Fryer all with two points.

Next week, the Spartans will hit the road in both of their contests, first at Midway on Monday followed by a journey over to Jones County on Thursday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson