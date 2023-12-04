Lady Spartans dominant over Jones Sr, 51-24

The 2-1 Lady Spartans hosted Jones County on Friday night out at Union High School. The Lady Trojans entered the contest with a 1-3 overall record, looking to end a 2-game skid. At the end of the night, though, it had been a good one for the Lady Spartans as they ran off with the victory, winning 51-24.

After both teams suffered turnovers on their first possession, Union’s Hailey King got the scoring started, hitting a three-pointer from the left corner. The Lady Trojans continued to have turnover issues, losing the ball on three straight possessions. For the Lady Spartans, their issues were missed shots. They missed consecutive shots before Ariyona Spearman finally connected on a layup to make it 5-0. A pair of Zadariyah Faison free throws made it 7-0 and a three-pointer by Spearman pushed the advantage to 10-0 as Jones County continued to struggle to control the ball. With 4:10 left on the clock in the first quarter, there was a timeout on the court with Union leading 10-0. The Lady Trojans finally broke the seal, tallying their first points of the game on a three-point goal then got a quick layup to make it 10-5. Faison, though, hit another three of her own, running the margin back to 13-5. Down the stretch, Union connected on a couple free throws and after one quarter of play, the Lady Spartans led 15-5.

At the start of the second quarter, King hit her second three-point basket of the game, running the Union lead to 18-5. Then another Faison layup made it 20-5 as the Lady Spartans were starting to pull away. This trend continued with back-to-back Spearman baskets and the lead was now 24-6. For Jones County, their offense was really sputtering. Points continued to only trickle in for them as they struggled to keep pace with Union. They did manage to hit a quick 5-point spurt, making it 24-10, which was enough for the Lady Spartans to signal for a 30-second timeout to try and regroup. A few moments later, the Lady Trojans capped their run off at seven straight before Faison finally connected on a three-pointer to end the Union drought. With this, the score was 27-12 with 1:56 to go before the break. When the horn signaled for halftime, the Lady Spartans led 29-14.

Out of the break, Jones County opened the second half with an early turnover, which Spearman used to get a basket at the other end. The game quickly turned into a heavy-contact sport as fouls went uncalled on both ends of the court and turnovers became abundant. With that, scoring also slowed down, but was leaning in favor of the Lady Trojans. With 3:55 left in the third, a timeout on the court was called with the score at 33-18. Throughout the remainder of the quarter, Union hit a 10-0 run, which was capped off by a Spearman three-pointer, and the Lady Spartans led 43-18 headed into the final period.

Faison connected on another three-ball at the start of the fourth quarter, making it 46-18, and the rout was officially on, leaving the final score as the only thing in doubt. That tally proved to be 51-24 as the Lady Spartans improved to 3-1 on the season.

Leading scorers for Union were Spearman with 21 points and Faison with 19 points. King had six points, Gabriela Subius had three points and Ahleeyah Richardson had two points.

Next up for the Lady Spartans is a road trip to Midway on Monday, followed by a trip to Jones County on Thursday.

