Raiders pillage the visiting Union team, 50-22

Union played physical against the Raiders but their finesse and skill triumphed over their efforts

The Midway Raiders hosted the Union Spartans on the hardwood on Monday for their second meeting of the year. Like last time, the home team dominated their inner county rivals, putting the hurt on them from the very beginning. Raiders take the win in convincing fashion, 50-22.

From the tip off, it was all Midway as they trounced the floundering Spartans up and down the court. The barrage of breakaways and slick passing from the Raiders had the Spartans crossed in every way. After five minutes of play, Midway tacked on 12 points while Union couldn’t even make on basket. After going up 14-0, Union would finally connect on a drive into the paint for two.

The Raiders continued to unload on Union. As the quarter drew to a close for a little more insurance, they sank a buzzer beater three from their side, setting the tone as the Spartans walked off the court in disbelief. They entered the second, trailing big, 23-4.

It didn’t change much in the second, as the Spartans were finding creative way to lose possession. From a botched long pass that slipped out of a Spartan’s hands on the wind up to sloppy dribbles, resulting in the Raiders piling on more. It was no contest from here on out and Midway let up off the throttle to allow some reps for their younger players.

Union manages to add more but Raiders proved to be leaps and bounds beyond what Union could muster. At the end of the half, Midway was running away with it at 39-12.

The second half saw Union gain a little more life in their play but protection and poor mechanics kept them from gaining any traction. Midway was keeping it clean as their tight dribbling and continuous passing kept Union unbalanced. Though they dropped some passes, the Spartans were unable to capitalize on those errors as the Raiders continued to push back.

The game ended with Union taking their fifth consecutive loss, 50-22.

Union falls to 0-5 and will have another opportunity against the Trojans of Jones County (4-1) this Thursday on Dec. 7. at 7 p.m.

Midway take their third win on the year and will face the Spring Creek Gators (2-2) on Wednesday Dec. 6. at 7:30 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson