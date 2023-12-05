Spartans topple Midway in fourth quarter rally in second meeting, 44-36

The Lady Raiders were turning against the Spartans of Union in their second meeting. Midway couldn’t hold the line though and a fourth quarter runoff shutdown the home team. Union took the win, 44-36.

The first half was a low scoring affair as the Spartans had issues penetrating the Raider zone. Midway played physical and held Union in check. They battled back and forth up and down the court, trying to find a weak point in each others defense. No one could gain an advantage as the Raiders tried to avenge their loss in their season opener. The Raiders played hard, stifling the Spartans holding them down and snatching the lead going into halftime at 18-16.

The action picked up in the third, however, when the scoring spree began to open up. It started slow at first with Midway holding their ground, but Union’s scoring machine, Ariyona Spearman, changed the tempo with a deep three to regain the lead. The teams exchanged a few points here and there with neither team willing to give the other an easy shot. A couple of steals from both sides resulted in bodies falling to the hardwood in this physical affair.

Midway fought hard in the paint, snatching rebounds out of the opposing hands and delivering fast break buckets to keep them in it. They kept fighting off Union with quick passes, sharing the rock to open up the Spartan zone and hold the lead going into the fourth. Midway held a tenuous lead at 28-26.

Entering the fourth, the tempo remained as they fought each other in the paint and midcourt. Megan Jackson and Peyton Herring drove to the basket and took their lumps against a stiff Spartan defense to rally Midway. They had locked down Spearman in an attempt to keep their scoring to a minimum. This kept them safe for a spell until a three by Centavia McKoy reignited the scoring assault halfway through the quarter.

Following minutes, Union unloaded with an array of shots that converted to points adding another three by Hailey King and quick breakaway bucket off a steal from Ariyona to make it, 41-32.

The Raiders called a timeout, hoping to rally the troops in an attempt to upend the Union advance. They held the Spartans to three points for the remainder of the game but could only add four more to their score, leaving them holding the bag and taking their second loss to Union this season. The Spartans took their fourth win to kick off their year at 44-36.

The Spartans have taken a trio wins to bring them up to 4-1 after their first five games. They are set to revisit the Trojans (1-4) this time on the road as they travel out to Jones County. They are slated to play Thursday Dec. 7 with the tip off scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Raiders fall to 1-3 after their loss on Monday. They will be back in action on Wednesday Dec. 6 when they travel to Spring Creek to face the Gators (3-1). Tip off is slated for 6 p.m.

