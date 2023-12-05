Dark Horses speak on preparation for state title game

“It’s a blessing to be a part of this wonderful team, family and culture,” Dexter Wilson said to the Independent.

“This team has made tremendous strides during the offseason on the field and in the weight room,” Alexander Evans stated.

“We haven’t done nothing yet,” strong safety Alexander Evans told The Independent.

The time has come and though there is excitement surrounding this stellar squad on the gridiron, the job isn’t done yet. After six years of blood, sweat and tears, the Clinton Dark Horses have climbed to the top and are set to compete on the gridiron for the gold. The state banner is not an easy accomplishment, with many programs around the nation having never even come close. To earn the title, a program must remain disciplined, focused, healthy, talented and in some instances a little luck involved.

Since taking the program over back in 2018, Coach Cory Johnson has spent countless hours resurrecting the Dark Horse football program. The 2% daily improvement mantra, the quick turnaround mentality after wins and rigorous discipline attitude he instilled into his players has created a behemoth on the gridiron worthy of state title competition.

The Independent spoke to some of the Clinton crew who have been hard at work to help elevate the Horses back onto the main stage.

The mindset of these athletes was consistent across the board with them each stating “the job ain’t done, yet” response. Knowing that getting to the finals wasn’t the goal, but winning it.

“We have made it a long way, but this is more than football to me and the business is unfinished!” Dark Horse Linebacker Dexter Wilson told the Independent.

It’s important to keep yourself grounded no matter the circumstances. Both Ny’Darion Blackwell and Evans made this clear when they spoke with The Independent. Blackwell kept his comment short but effective.

“I’ve been trying to be hyper focused all year, I don’t want to think too much about it, just treat this like any other game.”

Evans elaborated further.

“Don’t let the moment be too big. Keeping the same mindset we’ve had all year, we don’t need to change anything we’ve been doing when it comes down to the culture or mindset. I truly think that if we go down to the basics and listen to our coaches, we execute the game plan, we don’t need to change.”

With all eyes on the Horses, there is plenty of distractions as the outside world focusing on this game. Being a part of history carries it’s own challenges, between hype videos and predictions from commentators, it’s hard to keep an even keel as they compete for the banner.

“Embracing my teammates, talking to my coaches, watching film and staying healthy. I’ve been working on my craft as best as I can and digging deep into the film and studying the game. Our coaching staff has done well preparing us and keeping us humble and not letting our egos get too inflated.” Evans said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Wilson elaborated on what he is doing to stay focused and keep the game in perspective.

“I’m staying focused by just focusing on my assignment and making sure my teammates are focusing on theirs as well. We have to stay disciplined and keep distractions to the side.”

The finals are right around the corner and the Horses are readying up to make history and bring the title and banner home for the first time in almost two decades. All of them spoke about how excited they were to be a part of history as this team preps for their opposition the Reidsville Rams. The game is slated for Saturday Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. with the venue at Carter-Finley stadium.

“The feeling is unreal. I’m so proud and blessed to be a part of it. Saturday can’t come any faster and we’re ready to make history.”

