Dark Horses and Rams slated for state showdown

Dark Horse running back, Josiah Robinson, steps out of the grasp of an Eagle tackler on the way to a second quarter score.

The time has arrived and the undefeated Clinton Horses are slated to take on the No. 1 Reidsville Rams as these behemoths collide on Saturday.

The near two decade drought of finals appearances comes to a close with a Dark Horse team that has trampled the competition on their way to state glory. In fifteen games they’ve come out on top with their stalwart defense and unparalleled run game.

Since losing their star running, Josiah McLaurin, back a couple weeks prior, Amaris Williams and Josiah Robinson have stepped up in a big way. Williams has taken final curve of the playoffs by storm as his size and speed have been tough to combat. He has been barreling through O-lines and making quick work of anyone brave enough to stand in his way. In his last two games, he’s recorded seven touchdowns on the ground.

Robinson has been key to finding the edge and snapping off big runs with his shiftiness and speed. Defensive backs and linebackers alike, have found him to be a slippery sort with him shaking off would-be tacklers as he blazes past them. The run game as a whole have tallied 60 touchdowns this season.

The Dark Horse offense has done their part in keeping the pocket clean and moving bodies left and right to keep defenses stumped trying to find a hole to penetrate. Ny’Darion Blackwell has enjoyed the blessing of a protected pocket dishing out the rock to the likes of Jakarrion Kenan and Landen Pearson. Jakarrion Kenan has made strides in the receiving department and trails McLaurin to lead the team at eight touchdown receptions and Pearson hauling in five.

This relentless offense has made their presence known on the gridiron with an astounding 770 points in 15 games with their largest margin of victory coming from the Midway Raiders and West Bladen Knights at 54-0 and 71-13 respectively.

The defense has been in a category all its own this season, allowing an average of 13.5 points against the opposition with a total of 203 points. This is due in part to their aggressive style of play and focus on tackling. Quarterbacks willing to step up in the pocket against Clinton have done so at their own peril with the Horses recording 26 sacks on the year, with Williams and Josiah Dwyer leading the team at eleven and five respectively.

As a defensive end, in addition to his sacks, Williams has racked up 20 tackles resulting in losses another category he leads the Horses in.

Should the passer manage to have enough time with a tenacious crew constantly in the backfield, their secondary is on high alert and looking to get the ball back to the offense. With 17 interceptions, 10 more than the national average, the air game is on lockdown when Clinton rolls into town.

Cornerback Jakarrion Kenan leads the Horses as the king ball hawk, picking off four passes on the year and being a nightmare to throw at with his lockdown style of play. Safety Alexander Evans trailing by one with three total interceptions adds his flawless positioning in the backfield. Leading his team in tackles, he has been instrumental from allowing big plays to happen. In last Friday’s game, this was on display with him making a multitude of big stops as his quick thinking and athletic ability shut down the Eagles ground game.

The Rams, on paper, look similar on paper with a stout defense and a explosive offense. Reidsville has allowed fewer points but not by a huge margin at three. They have an air raid offense that has been on fire this season as they’ve tacked on 48 touchdowns in the air and pulled in 3620 yards in total. Their ground game hasn’t been as active as the Dark Horse’s ground game but still pull in an impressive 154 yards a game on average.

This game will decide who is the best in the 2A on the state level and both teams are looking to fly that banner proudly on their field and hoist the trophy. Game time is set for 3 p.m at Carter-Finley stadium in Raleigh, this Saturday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson