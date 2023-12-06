A trio of Spartans jerseys raised for time on the court

It was a special night down at Union High School on Friday night as the Spartans Athletic Program honored three of its former greats. Between the girls and boys varsity basketball games, a packed gymnasium bore witness to the unveiling of the jerseys of Zack Honeycutt, Bobby Ray Smith, and Larry Morrisey hanging in the rafters. A banquet was also held prior to the on-court festivities.

To kick off the unveiling, first up to be honored was Honeycutt. Honeycutt is a 2006 graduate of Union High School and was recognized as being a four-time Sampson County player of the year, a two-time conference player of the year, two-time all east player of the year, and a member of the 2006 East All-Star Team. Honeycutt is recognized as being the all-time leading scorer for the Spartans basketball program, having scored 1,968 points throughout his career.

“I feel humbled to receive this honor,” stated Honeycutt. “Playing basketball at UHS was an awesome experience. I had amazing teammates and Tim Pope as a skilled coach and supportive mentor. I’m just honored to be recognized and especially in the same category as Bobby Smith and Larry Morrissey.”

“A Spartan is someone who never gives up. Union was and still is a top-notch school. Once a Spartan, always a Spartan,” Honeycutt continued.

Indeed, the athletics program at Union is cemented in a rich history of success, a fact evident by the many banners displaying the accolades of teams and individual players of years past. Though in recent years the Spartan Athletics Program hasn’t enjoyed the successes of old, Honeycutt acknowledges some keys he thinks could change all that and it leads right back to where Union came from.

“I’m not sure if the culture has changed as much as the times have changed. One of my best memories of UHS was how every Friday night the Nathan Gay Gym would be packed with Spartans supporting their teams,” Honeycutt recalled. “I hope that seeing so much Spartan pride will show the new Spartans how great UHS and the Spartan community is. It is family. We’re all connected by our ties to UHS and that will never change. Spartan Pride,” he concluded.

Next up to receive recognition was Smith, who was a part of Union athletics from 1981 to 1985. He was recognized as being the “floor general” of some of the best teams in Union history. Smith led the Spartans to the 1982 State Championship game where his level of play drew the attention of late NC State head basketball coach Jim Valvano. Ultimately, Smith spent part of his college career at Chowan before transferring to Boston College, where he competed against teams with famed college coaches the likes of John Thompson, Jim Boeheim, Rollie Massimino, Rick Pitino, Lou Carneseco, and Jim Calhoun. In addition to being celebrated by Union, Smith was also inducted into the Chowan University Hall of Fame.

“Being a Spartan for the late great Mr. Gay taught me what it means to be a Spartan. The jersey re-establishes my connection with Union again. It’s for anybody who feels lonely, weak, distraught. When they look up at that number 12, I hope it triggers some motivation. I hope it inspires and motivates people, I want that spirit to recycle into Union.”

Finally, it was Morrisey’s moment in the spotlight. He was a member of the Spartans Athletics Department from 1973 until 1976. All three years, Morrisey had a hand in guiding Union to consecutive appearances in the State Championship game, during which time the Spartans scored an unprecedented amount of points. Following his time with Union, Smith played basketball all over the world as a member of the Armed Forces team, which he would also later coach.

“Very privileged,” was Morrisey’s response when asked about his thoughts on having his jersey on display. “To think of just how many players have played in this school and to be selected seems so surreal to me. I am humbled and honored.”

Morrisey also touched on the history of UHS Athletics, acknowledging the pride he feels to be a part of the school’s legacy.

“It means so much to me to be a Spartan simply because of the great history of basketball that has been played there.”

He also touched on how surprising it is for others to not know the legacy. “It’s like not many people know the history of Spartans basketball and therefore it’s like they’re not sure how to reach that high level again. It takes hard work to instill pride,” he continued “Sometimes just by seeing good things happen from a storied program will ignite the fire in the young athletes in hopes of one day receiving these honors themselves.”

And of course, Morrisey had to pay homage to the community that he so loves. “The community represents and has alway shown me love and I’m grateful. Being a Spartan with pride has pushed me to greater heights for over forty all over the world.”

Emphasis was brought to the rich history of the athletics program at Union when the other greats that these three players joined in the rafters were mentioned. Names like Alfred Murphy, Ricky Knowles, Kenny Moore, Tom Scott, Chevon Keith, and April Cromartie are all on display in the Spartan gymnasium. With three more joining them, perhaps a turning of the tide is on the horizon for Union as maybe the “new Spartans,” as Honeycutt stated, can draw motivation to experience new successes such as those of old.

