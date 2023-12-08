Clinton Dark Horses ride 15 win streak into state finals

Coach Cory Johnson keeping the team on the same page in the huddle and in the action.

It’s been a long road to arrive where they have. Fifteen games the Dark Horses have won in dominating fashion all coming from a culture of excellence. Clinton has had an unbelieveable season as they have trampled the competition in route to the state finals.

The hard work this crew has put into their game is apparent on all sides of the ball. A defense that has been inpenetrable, an offense that is explosive off the line and special teams play that has put the fear of God in the opposing kickers. Weather doesn’t stop these boys from giving their all in practice and should they give less than their best, Coach Cory Johnson is there to give a firm reminder.

The Dark Horses have been on the field, prepping against the Reidsville Rams who they face on Saturday for a chance to bring the state banner home. From the long film sessions to the smallest footwork drills, Clinton is keeping on their toes with so much at stake. The wind has been howling and the air frigid as they walk into Saturday but they have been on their game. The team has spoken to the Independent and have consistently spoken about the culture in the locker room being a key cog in the Dark Horse machine.

The brotherhood that has been developing bred a squad that keeps each other accountable when needed while lifting those up who find themselves down. As they went into the huddle up after a brief warm up Coach Johnson, with his intense delivery, spoke to his boys briefly.

“We can’t sleep on them. We gotta be alert!” he tells the team.

They break off into their groups and get right to work. Johnson paced the field and kept the ship running smoothly as they undertook DB drills and the lineman battling each other. With this work ethic and no-nonsense approach, the boys were morphing into young men. There was no room for self-pity and this mentality has created a terrifying team that has faced adversity and overcame it.

“We ain’t done nothing yet,” Safety Alexander Evans told the Independent earlier this week, a brief but powerful snapshot of the mindset going into Saturday.

This idea permeates the Dark Horses with the team knowing that the work isn’t finished yet. There was no excess hype at the practice, just focus. With the state banner in sight, Clinton is all in and ready to face the Rams of Reidsville on Saturday at Carter-Finel Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson