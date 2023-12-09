Coaches Bob Lewis and Steve Mallard talk about state title mindset

It’s been nearly a decade since the Dark Horses have found themselves at the main stage. This year, Clinton has reset the clock with the state banner in sight. This storied program has maintained a standard of excellence on the gridiron that stands above the rest in Sampson County.

The Independent spoke with the two coaches who had taken the Dark Horses to the finals. Steven Mallard who took over the program and brought them to the finals back in ‘05. Long time legend who ushered in a new era of dominance Bob Lewis who’s program saw six finals appearances and won four state banners for Clinton. These gentlemen shed some light on the work required to mold a gaggle of players into a well-oiled team.

Training remained the same in both of these coaches minds with consistency being an optimal focal point to bring a team to the finals. Business as usual could sum up what Mallard described when reminscing on his ‘05 title win.

“Training was the same every year. Weightroom, summer workouts and 7 on 7’s. Implementing offense, defense and special teams in the preseason.” Mallard said.

The mindset walking into a big game requires a ton of focus. The other team has been studying and preparing for you so you’ve got to be on your A-game. It’s easy to lose sight of the prize at hand and this can derail a team. Lewis put it succinctly.

“I told them from the start, it’s not good enough just to get there, we got to finish the job.”

Piggybacking off that, Mallard dove in a little more in-depth when speaking on the mentality with a high stakes game like his ‘05 season title run with Clinton.

“I really wanted to make sure that the focus was on that one game. Remembering what got us there and to put all your physical, mental and emotional energy into that game. I wanted to keep the routine the same as much as possible and keep everybody healthy that week.”

That mantra echoes in Clinton with the players telling the Independent a similar statement. The “We aren’t done yet,” mentality as kept the team focused from their early morning reps in the weightroom, studying film and applying what they learned onto the gridiron. Sometimes hard work isn’t enough and Lewis touched on that when asked if there was a moment when he knew his team was different.

“Most of the time, you can tell from the beginning of the season if you have a special team. The ‘90 team and ‘01 team both went 15-0. As the season goes on you know with a team like unless something serious happens, you’ve got a good chance. To get that far though, for any team not just mine, you’ve got to be lucky and get some breaks along the way.” Lewis stated. “It’s everyone’s goal to make it as a coach. Sometimes you’re lucky enough to have the players to make it. The years we went we had the athletes to go, some very elite athletes.”

The Dark Horses have been under the helm of Coach Cory Johnson for six seasons. Under his reign, Clinton has been a behemoth on the gridiron as they hold a 60-11 record. His dedication and commitment to excellence on and off the gridiron has produced a stellar squad that is looking to take the banner back to Clinton. Coach Lewis praised his efforts and hard work to bring the Dark Horses back to the top.

“Clinton is a great football town. There is a lot of tradition at Clinton High. It was there before my time and it’s still there. The time Coach Johnson has put into it and the motivation he’s given, he has done a tremendous job coaching these boys.” Lewis said.

