Dark Horses shoved down after grueling gridiron contest for state title, 28-18

The Dark Horses fell on Saturday to the Reidsville Rams in a hard fought game on the gridiron. Clinton was poised to face the behemoth squad and had an uphill battle with the Rams superior air raid attack and stout line that moved the Horses back keeping their quarterback well protected. Reidsville snatched the state title with the victory over the Dark Horses, 28-18.

It started with a quick two score jump ahead in the first as Clinton floundered on the offense, unable to breakthrough the defense. Down two scores, the Horses pulled it together in the third quarter and managed to march down the field, shaving off five minutes. A methodical drive turned into six, tightening the gap, and keeping Clinton in it at 14-10. They were deflated within minutes as Reidsville tore up the usually dominant defense.

Another big toss by the Rams put them deep in Dark Horse territory where they capped it off with a touchdown, furthering them from Clinton at 21-10. From here it remained quiet for a spell and the Horses continued to struggle on the offense. A big throw by Ny’Darion Blackwell was that could’ve given some hope to the team had fallen flat after a rather obvious defensive pass interference. This put them back at square one as they were still in their own zone, a short punt followed that set up the Rams for the final score of the game.

Trouble still lurked for Clinton and the following kickoff turned into a Rams possession after a botched return as they muffed the kickoff. Reidsville ran into the stone wall of Clinton. They attempted to continue the drive with fourth down facing them but the Dark Horses sealed them off on their own 25 yard line. Blackwell, Amaris Williams and Josiah Robinson pushed the Horses up field with some skilled running that setup their final score of the game. Blackwell to Williams on a shallow slant route ended the drive with a touchdown. Williams would punch it in for two, giving Clinton life as the time drained off the clock in the fouth.

The onside attempt went to the Rams where they played keep away from Clinton to wind down the clock and take the state banner back to Reidsville. Dark Horses fell in the finals, 28-18.

Clinton ends the season 15-1 with the conference title in hand, the Eastern Regional title and runner-up plaque for their stellar season. Find more photos, full coverage and reactions in Tuesday’s edition of the paper!

