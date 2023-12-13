Hobbton falls thrice to rival Raiders on the court

Kyleigh Stonerock goes up for two of her five points.

In a county rival, the Midway Raiders got three wins at Hobbton Monday night. The final scores were: JV, 75-68; girls, 41-11; and boys, 64-41.

Girls

The girls’ game got off to a slow start with the Lady Raiders getting three points in the first quarter for a 3-0 lead. The Lady Wildcats got the lead at 8-3 and held it for a time. The first half ended with a 10-9 Midway lead.

In the third quarter, the Lady Raiders opened up the game scoring 18 points while the Lady Wildcats didn’t get any. The third quarter score was 28-9, Midway. The Lady Raiders kept the pressure up getting 13 points in the final quarter while holding the Lady Wildcats to two points for the final, 41-11.

Leading the Raider’s scoring was Kara Beth Benton with 15 points. Lauralee Harris finished with seven points, Emma Lockamy and Kyleigh Stonerock had five each.

Katie Britt had three points for the Lady Wildcats. Graci Barefoot, Kairi Harris, McKenna Thornton and Madison Sinclair had two points each.

Boys

In the nightcap with a balanced scoring attack, the Raiders dominated the Wildcats after the first quarter of play. The score after the first quarter was 13-10, Raiders. The Wildcats came back tying the score at 13 in the second quarter. From there, the Raiders went up 18-13 and kept building the margin to a 10 point game at the half. The score was 28-18.

The play was close in the third quarter; however, the Wildcats were unable to close the margin. They picked up 10 points to the Raiders’ 14 points for a 42-28 margin. They built on that advantage scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter while the Wildcats go 13 points in the final frame.

Leading the scoring for the Raiders was Travis Gist with 12 points, followed by Tripp Westbrook with 11 points. Ke’mari McNeil with eight points, Tanner Williams with seven points Landon Hammond with five points. Everette Jackson and Anthony Graham had three points each.

Leading scoring honors for the game went to Wildcat Dai’vian Murrell with 22 points. Ashawd Wynn had nine points and Alex Devone had six points.

“It’s always a fun and entertaining game when you come down here to Wildcat country,” commented Midway coach Matthew Creech. “Hobbton’s got some really good guards. I thought in the second half we started making plays settling down. They made some big shots. Got to give them a lot of credit. It’s always good play a county rival and leave with a win.”

Hobbton coach Aydan Tart commented, “We are still getting over a bug; but, I think we played hard. We have nine days to work on and we’ll see Midway again.”

Midway’s JV got a hard fought 75-68 win over the Wildcats.