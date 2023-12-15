Raiders topple competitors on track and field events at Lakewood

Adam Brantley takes third as he crosses the finish line. He set his personal best on the 1000-meter run with a 3:21.

It was a cold day on Tuesday but Lakewood, Midway and Hobbton were on the track despite the frigid conditions. Out of 175 athletes and seven schools, the Raiders swept the field and took gold to win the meet for boys and girls.

Out of 14 events the Raiders were able to snuff out the competition taking 125 points and 111 in the boys and girls division respectively. Taking first in four events while the Lady Raiders kept their eyes on the prize and finished second in a majority of the events.

“Well, I thought, at first that it was going to be a disaster but, it turned out really well. Our boys and girls came in first. We had some stand outs on the girls side. Carmen Young, Judy Salgado, and Myraclle McCain done well. On the boys side, Nathue Myles, Garett Core, and Caleb Faircloth stood out. The boys came in first on four events and the girls finished second in most of theirs. Consistency was the order of the day. The other Coach Faircloth and I were impressed with the outcome.” Head coach Jay Faircloth told the Independent.

Hobbton remained competitive in the girls division with them coming in second after the final tally. Coach Eric McDonald praised the Lady Wildcats efforts in their meet after their performance landed them in second by a decent margin and keeping up the first place finishers. The boys squad would take fourth with Jerry Espino closing in on state qualifications in the shot put event.

“It was indeed a successful track meet. In analyzing the data, I have seen where our athletes are progressing nicely and we are on track to achieve our objectives. Our girls 4×400 (McKayla Harris, Andrea Sada, Julie Herrera, Analiza West) team shaved off 6 seconds of their previous time. Jamakah Thompson, who in her 1st track meet is 2 inches away from state qualification (long jump).” McDonald said.

Lakewood struggled in the meet taking sixth and seventh place in both division. The Leopards still posted some decent performances with Essence Copeland missing first place by a hair in the 55 meter dash by a fraction of a second. Head coach Darren Hulen touched on how he felt the meet went and lauded two athletes.

“It was a great meet today. We had 7 high schools participating with over 175 athletes in different events. Lakewood’s best performances today came from Essence Copeland in the 55m dash and 300m dash where she performed her personal best. Also, Adam Brantley shined in the men’s 1000m with his personal best of 3:21.” Hulen stated.

The holidays are just around the corner and these teams will be vying to come back to the track after the break.

