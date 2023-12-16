McLaurin set for Maryland; Williams to pick among elite options

The Dark Horses football program has developed an unparalleled squad this season, running through the competition on a rampage with aims for state glory on the legs of Josiah McLaurin and Amaris Williams. These two powerhouse athletes carved through whomever stood in their way, whether through the air or up the gut. The duo are slated to sign for D1 college play on Dec. 20.

Williams with his intimidating physique made quick work of opposing linemen and linebackers in his career as a Dark Horse, he was instrumental in Clinton’s reign of dominance with 35.5 sacks and 141 tackles in his career. Along with his defensive prowess, he has raked in 977 career yards on the ground and 17 touchdowns total. His indomitable performance propelled them to the state title game, where he would score both touchdowns for the Horses.

Williams will be choosing between Auburn, Florida and Ohio State this coming Wednesday, Dec. 20, time pending.

McLaurin was a terror along the edge and on the ground, able to shift and shimmy his way through opposing players and get separation from opposing corners. His evasive play has brought Clinton to newer highs as he scored 53 touchdowns in his career, 27 this past season alone. He has been eating up yards on the ground with 2432 in his career with 1170 of those coming in the ‘23 season. He also was hard to defend when lined up on the outside as receiver with him pulling in 30 scores in his career at Clinton along with 2287 yards along the way.

McLaurin has committed to Maryland and will sign his letter of intent on Wednesday, Dec. 20, time pending.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson