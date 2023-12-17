Mintz Christian holds four game win streak; Hobbton ladies and Union boys search for first win

Basketball season is underway and Sampson County is poised for some action on the hardwood. The Lions of Mintz are blazing a trail ahead nabbing four wins in a row. Clinton boys finally stepped onto the court after a state title run in football and Union Varsity boys and Hobbton ladies seek their first win of the season.

Clinton

Boys

After a long season the gridiron, the Dark Horses returned to the court to take on the Lakewood Leopards on Friday Dec. 15. Find full coverage online and in Tuesday’s edition.

Girls

The Lady Horses have only had one contest so far against the East Duplin Panthers. They fell in their season opener 48-31. Clinton was slated for the Lady Leopards of Lakewood on Friday, Dec. 15. Find full coverage online and in Tuesday’s edition.

Harrells

Boys

The Crusaders have been rolling steady on the court this season. At 7-5 overall they currently hold a 3-1 record in league play, placing them in third place thus far. Their sole loss in the NCISAA Carolina Independent conference comes from rivals, the Fayetteville Academy Eagles (10-2).

In a tight game against Cape Fear, the Crusaders and Hurricanes engaged in a battle on the court. A low scoring affair as both squads struggled to push past each others defense. Harrells was held in check by Cape Fear and fell just short of victory, 37-36. Antonio and Dashaun McKoy each had five rebounds in this game with Zicareian McNeil led in score with 12 points off of a trio of three pointers which he also led for the Crusaders.

They were slated to compete against the Wake Christian Bulldogs (10-2) on Friday, Dec. 15.

Girls

The Lady Crusaders have had a middle of the road season entering their tenth game. They stand just a game above .500 at 5-4 and hold a league record at 1-2, sitting in third place.

Their most recent game was on the road against the Lady Hurricanes of Cape Fear. This contest didn’t go they way they had hoped as they fell hard on Tuesday, 59-14. The opening quarter saw the Crusaders get beatdown as they mustered only seven points while the opposition dumped 24 on them. By halftime, Cape Fear had this game well in hand with a 46-12 score.

The second half came to a crawl with only 15 points scored between the two teams.

Harrells was slated to play the Wake Christian Bulldogs (6-6) this past Friday.

Lakewood

The Leopards are above water in their first three games this year, sitting at 2-1 overall.

They split the series against Midway, winning their season opener against 51-44, then taking the loss in a close one, 48-41. Their most recent game was against East Columbus. The Gators came out swinging against Lakewood, scoring 18 points in the first quarter to Lakewood’s 15. The second quarter was a quiet one as the teams felt each other out, trying to find an opening to unload on. At halftime, they trailed by one, 24-23.

After the break, the Gators poured it on while holding the Leopards down, extending their lead to eight at 46-38. Lakewood rallied and shutdown the Gators in the fourth to tie it all up, sending the game into overtime at 46 all. In extra time, Lakewood was able to sneak away with the win after a hard fought match on the hardwood. The Leopards took the win 58-55.

Lakewood’s Cameron Williams was a machine at the basket, dropping 26 on the Gators and snatching nine rebounds. Nakai Owens and Kris Robinson each pulled in 10 buckets for the Leopards, with Robinson leading the team in rebounds at 11 and Owens pulled in seven. Juan Parker sank eight points and stole possession from the Gators five times.

They were slated to face the Clinton Dark Horses on the hardwood on Friday Dec. 15 in Clinton’s season opener. Find full coverage online and in Tuesday’s paper.

Mintz

The Lions of Mintz have been on a tear this season to kick things off. Chopping down the competition, Mintz Christian is riding a four game win streak, all wins in their conference, the Carolinas Christian.

Their most recent game was on the road as they traveled to face the Columbus Christian Academy Pacers (0-3). They toppled their conference foe in a blowout, 69-31. They played at home on Friday, Dec 20 against the Temple Christian Tigers (3-1). You can find full coverage online and in Tuesday’s edition.

Union

Boys

The Spartans of Union have been fighting for their first win. They have yet to put one up in the win column, sitting at 0-7 on the year.

Their most recent game was against the East Columbus Gators was a beatdown as the opposition stamped out hope of their victory. The Spartans took the loss on the chin, falling by 40 points, 72-32.

They return to the hardwood on Friday, Dec. 15 where they took on the Spring Creek Gators (3-2).

Girls

The Lady Spartans rode into their most recent game on a four game win streak. They currently sit at 5-2 after the streak was broken against the undefeated East Columbus Gators (6-0).

It was a close one early on, as the Lady Spartans fought hard against East Columbus. They battled back and forth on the court, only for the first quarter to end with 12 all score. The next round wasn’t as close as the Lady Gators pulled away from them, holding them to only five points while they added 15. At the halftime break, they were behind by ten at, 27-17. Union came back with a fury in the third but it was short-lived as the Gators put them down as the game turned south for the Lady Spartans. At the end of the game, Union received the loss after the struggle, 60-38.

Leading the way for Union was their star player, Ariyona Spearman who helped elevate the Spartans with her 16 points, six rebounds and five blocks. Trailing her was freshman, Centavia McKoy who nailed 13 points, two steals and three rebounds.

The Lady Spartans faced the Spring Creek Gators (4-1) on Friday Dec. 15.

