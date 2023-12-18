Crusaders 31 point quarter leads to victory over Bulldogs, 84-76

“I’m really proud of the resiliency we showed in achieving the victory.” Coach Clayton Hall told the Independent.

Harrells and Wake Christian faced off on the hardwood on Friday for an exciting game. The Bulldogs had the Crusaders in the jaws and were looking to come away wit the win. Harrells, however, stood tall and outscored them in the last two quarters to snatch the victory, 84-76.

Wake was dominant in the beginning, holding the Crusaders to just seven points while they tossed in 16. Samiir Gibbs sent a dot for three and Antonio McKoy powered his way into the paint to bring the Crusaders back into the fray before the quarter closed with them trailing by six, 18-2.

The Bulldogs didn’t take that lying down and rebuffed Harrells. The Crusaders continued to battle back and a pair of snipe shots from Zicareian McNeil for three, kept their hopes alive. They battled it out for the remainder of the first half as Wake made their presence known with defense keeping the Crusaders from taking off.

It all changed after the break as the Crusaders found a new reserves to siphon the fuel they needed. Three minutes in after a back and forth exchange. A tussle for the ball between a Bulldog and Gibbs unfolded with him attaining possession. With no reservations, he hucked the ball down court into the hands of McKoy who evaded the defending player to sink the easy layup. Not long after, B.J. Bennett traverse the court after a steal to add another two to their score. He would add three off the assist from Gibbs along the side to bring them within three.

By the quarter’s end they had closed the gap and the Bulldogs were struggling to take on the might of the Crusaders. They held a four point lead, 57-53.

The final quarter saw the Crusaders return to true form. The two teams continued to battle it out after a long streak of point exchanges. Neither team was willing to budge on their purpose to defeat the other. Wake Christian had been able to keep Harrells at arms length for a bit, but it was the Crusaders who would get the last laugh.

It was a late fast break from McKoy that set a new tone and reujuvenated the spirits of Harrells as they scored off a fastbreak dunk that caused the home crowd to roar in excitement. McNeil would clean up a missed layup to tie things up. The Crusaders stayed strong and slammed the door on the Bulldogs taking the win after putting up 31 points in the fourth, the most they had scored in a quarter all game.

McKoy led the team in points hitting 23, he’d also nab eight rebounds and hit two blocks on the evening. McNeil shot for 21 points, nine of those coming from beyond the perimeter. He reined in five rebounds, dished out five assists and snatched five steals in a well rounded performance. Crusaders cap off the evening with the win, 84-76

“Wake Christian Academy is a very good team. They can really shoot the ball. They had us dead in the water and for the first time this year we were able to pick our self up off of the mat and fight back. Hopefully, we will build off of this win as we move forward.” Coach Hall told the Independent regarding their play.

Harrells sits at 8-5 on the year and will take to the court this Wednesday Dec. 20 to face the Trinity Christian Crusaders (8-3). Tip off is slated for 4:30 p.m.

