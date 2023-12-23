Lady Wildcats trounced in rivalry game; Midway dominates 52-14

The scene was set for an eletric game between the visiting Lady Wildcats of Hobbton against the Midway Lady Raiders. This game was no contest as the home team dismantled the floundering Wildcats on the hardwood 52-14.

Midway came out and struggled initally against the Wildcats. They exchanged points for a spell before everything went off the rails for Hobbton. After a decent showing in the first quarter, ending at 10-7, the fireworks for Midway would begin.

After two points added from the charity line by Ella Clark, the Lady Raiders would begin their methodical disassembly of the opposition. Morgan Williams would snap off a fastbreak drive for two, starting a domino effect where a wave of white and blue would become insurmountable. After three minutes of play, Hobbton would be held scoreless as they watched the Raiders come into the paint, point after point. The fastbreaks were one thing but the clearly struggling Wildcat offense kept them silent.

Airballs would fall harmlessly out of bounds or worse, into the hands of the home team. This was the trend that followed them throughout the game. Their passes were off mark allowing Midway to snatch them up and race down for more. Their scoring drought lasted up until the final minutes of the game as Madison Sinclair would drill a three to give Hobbton double digits on the board.

Alas, the Lady Raiders had already scored 20 points of the easy pickings of the Wildcats setting the stage for their undeniable victory. Adding insult to injury, Ariel Pegues raced down the court after a slick steal for a buzzer beating layup to cap off the first half. Midway was carrying a very comfortable lead at 30-10, going into the third quarter.

Not much changed after the break except the Raider personnel as they subbed in some rookies and JV players to get some reps in. Hobbton remained in a valley during the low scoring quarter, unable to get anything into the basket while, the Raiders tacked on seven. The Wildcats were plagued with errors and penalties that only widened the hole they had found themselves in.

Ella Clark shined in this round, taking four fastbreak steals and converting them to points during the rout that was taking place. Finally, the Wildcats would tally a point in the later parts of the quarter off the charity line while Midway continued to pummel the opposition. It was 44-11 by the end of the third.

Looking to go home early, the Lady Raiders would drop the eight points they needed to gen up the mercy clock in this lopsided affair. At this point, it was all second string and Hobbton still struggled to get anything working. Madison Sinclair would break another drought with a three but it was to no avail.

The Lady Raiders walked way from this beatdown the clear victors, 52-14.

