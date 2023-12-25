Dark Horses take back to back wins to start season, 41-33

In the nightcap of Friday’s matchups at Sampson Middle School, the Clinton and Dixon boys took to the hardwood to put in work. The Dark Horses entered the contest at 1-0 while the Bulldogs sported a 5-4 mark. After the battle had unfolded, it was Clinton that secured the victory as the Dark Horses sprinted away with the 41-33 win.

Camden Davis tallied Clinton’s first points of the game but Dixon came right and tied things up. Another Dark Horses basket made it 4-2 and with three minutes gone, that’s where things stood. Moments later, the Bulldogs tied the game up once again but a Walker Spell 3-pointer made it a 7-4 Clinton lead with Dixon signaling for timeout. Out of the timeout, the Dark Horses had a multitude of shots on goal, but couldn’t get one to fall. After the Bulldogs turned the ball back over, Nydarion Blackwell sank a pair of free throws to make it 9-4. A Dixon three-pointer made it 9-7 and that’s where things parked until Holden Spell broke the ice with a bucket to make it 11-7, closing out the first period.

Dixon connected on a 3-point pay at the start of the second quarter, making it 11-10, but back-to-back buckets in the lane by Blackwell made it 15-10. The Bulldogs hit on another three-pointer, making it 15-13 and then the game turned into a high-contact, no whistles affair. With 3:58 left in the half, Clinton whistled for timeout leading 15-13 but Dixon was lined up for a pair free throws. Before the half, the Dark Horses hit a couple shots to reach the halftime score of 19-15.

Spell connected on the first bucket of the second half, a layup in the lane that made it 21-15. Dixon continued to play catchup, hitting timely buckets to stay within reach. The Bulldogs made consecutive scores, making the score 21-19, but the Dark Horses continued to find answers as Gregory and Coxum made jumpers in the lane to make it 25-19. With that, Dixon whistled for timeout with 4:24 left in the third quarter. The quarter moved quickly with limited whistles but runs were a plenty. Every time the Bulldogs would make a run at Clinton, the Dark Horses would find a way to answer. With the game moving into the final quarter, Clinton led 28-25.

Dixon got to within one point at the start of the fourth quarter, but a quick 6-0 run stretched the lead back to 34-27 with 5:56 left. After a Bulldogs timeout, E’Keilyis Thomas hit on a three-point play to run the Clinton advantage to 10 points at 37-27 as the Dark Horses were beginning to run away. They couldn’t completely close out, though, and Dixon hit on five quick points to get back to within 37-32 with 3:42 left in the game. That was as close as the Bulldogs would get, however, as Clinton continued to find ways to answer and sailed away with a 41-33 victory.

Leading the effort for Clinton was Coxum and Blackwell, each with 10 points apiece. Walker Spell finished with seven points while Holden Spell and Thomas finished with five points each. TK Raynor contributed four points.

With the win, the Dark Horses are now 2-0 on the season. They’ll hit the court again on Thursday, Dec. 28 when they take on Topsail in the Chasity Melvin Holiday Tournament at Lakewood. Game time is set for 4 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at the Sampson Independent