Clinton alum aiming to hold the hill; Lakewood salivating for return to top

The 5th Annual Kings of the County tournament is upon us once again with alum from Sampson County Schools and Clinton High. This past summer it was an electric event where the Lakewood team had been knocked off by Clinton after holding the top of the mountain for three years.

The event generated a lot of buzz around Sampson County, reignited the passion on the court for those who remember those days past and the dominant athletes of those times. It was a tournament to remember as the teams from the past battled valiantly to bring back the joys of competition. There was no shortage of excitement with the athletes playing like they had never left the court. Dunks bending the rim, slick windmill layups, and dirty dribbles that broke ankles were all seen on that warm summer afternoon. The tournament is slated to start on Saturday with Lakewood High hosting. Kicking off the tournament will be Hobbton versus Midway at 11 am then Union versus at 12 a.m.

The tournament is set to begin on Saturday, Dec. 30 with the tipoff slated for 11 a.m., price of admission is $5.

“We are excited with the success the Alumni tournament has achieved. This will be our 6th event. Our summer tournament brought a ton of excitement with new Alumni participants from all county schools. Clinton High School took home the plaque summer of 2023. Union High School competed at very high level also. I anticipate an even higher level of competition from all teams as Lakewood seeks to retake the crown.” Head coach for the Lakewood Leopards basketball team Brandon Powell told the Independent.

