Lakewood gaining steam, Harrells on rise and Union drops ninth in a row

As the holidays were rolling in, Sampson County had plenty of basketball to play before the break. Lakewood overcame Lejeune on both fronts, Lady Crusaders split their holiday tournament while the boys are still in the thick of it and Union girls topple West Columbus with the boys dropping nine straight.

Lakewood

Girls

The Lady Leopards decimated Lejeune last Wednesday to take their first win of the season. It was a low-scoring affair on both sides of the court in the first quarter, but Lakewood managed to hold the Devil Pups down allowing only a pair of points. By contrast, the Leopards had not done much better but enough to keep themselves ahead scoring six to keep the lead.

In the second, the home team went off, while Lejeune continued to flounder on the hardwood, unable to break out offensively. By halftime, Lakewood had a commanding lead, 19-7. Not much changed in the third for Lejeune with the Lady Leopards trouncing them further and the Lady Pups were all but finished with them just sliding into double digits at 11 while Lakewood had put up 35 at the end of the third.

Lejeune would try to make something happen in the fourth and scored 13 total in the quarter but it was far too late as Lakewood snatched the win handedly, 48-24.

The Lady Leopards (1-4) are set to participate in the Inaugural Chasity Melvin tournament on Thursday, Dec. 28 where they will face off against the Lady Titans of Heide Trask (0-9). Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Boys

Lakewood hosted Lejeune for some action on the court, where the Leopards came away with the win after a productive second half.

The first quarter was neck and neck with the teams fighting for every point. A sole point separated the competitors at the end of one quarter with them at, 10-9 Lakewood leading. The Devil Pups opened it up in the second and dumped 20 points on the home team to take lead in the second quarter. The Leopards didn’t take it lying down but were unable to keep up with them. At halftime, Lejeune led by four, 29-25.

The voracious Leopards came back after the break with renewed vigor and took control of the game and regained the lead. Lejeune found themselves down in the third but their big push in the second cushioned them from the Lakewood onslaught they faced. The Leopards led going into the final quarter by a pair, 43-41. Lakewood unloaded in the finale of the game and took the Devil Pups to task. Lejeune was helpless as they watched the home team scored 22 as they went to the bucket at will. Lakewood broke the .500 mark in their fifth contest with the win over the Devil Pups, 65-56.

Lakewood (3-2) will be back on the court for the Chasity Melvin tournament on Thursday, Dec. 28 against the South Lenoir Blue Devils (2-7). Tip off is slated for 8 p.m.

Harrells

Girls

The Lady Crusaders turned right around after their devestating loss to the Wayne Christian Eagles and the following day, they beatdown the Liberty Christian Heat on the court, 43-28.

It was slow rolling in the first after they climbed ahead after the low scoring affair 5-2. Entering the second, however, Liberty took a big hit on the chin when Harrells slammed them with a relentless offensive assault that propelled them ahead 12 points. Entering halftime, the Lady Crusaders held a comfortable lead, 21-9,

The second half saw the Lady Heat wake up for the third quarter and managed to outscore them. Alas, this wake up call came too late and wasn’t enough to make a difference in the game. In the fourth, Harrells unloaded again and left Liberty in the dust. The Lady Crusaders snapped their losing streak with the win that Tuesday, 43-28.

Harrells (6-6) will return to the court after the break on Jan. 3 where they will defend their court against the Thales Academy Lady Titans (8-2). Game time is set for 5:15 p.m.

Boys

The Crusaders participated in the Greenfield Christmas Tournament, going 2-1 in the event. They were stamped out in their first game, falling to Trinity Christian 91-54. They didn’t let that deter them and in their final two games they beatdown both Southern Wake and Northwood Temple by 20 points each, 64-44 and 81-61, respectively.

The Crusaders sit at 10-6 on the year so far and have entered another tournament for the holiday season where they will face off against the Wayne Country Chargers (10-6) on Wednesday Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. The following day, Thursday Dec. 28, Harrells will meet the Southern Wake Lions (6-5) once again for the second round of the tournament at 4 p.m.

Union

Girls

It was a blowout in favor of the Lady Spartans as they trounced the West Columbus Vikings 56-25.

Union had their number last Wednesday, and nothing was going to slow down that train. Underclassmen, Zadariyah Faison and Centavia McKoy led their team in the dominant performance, each nailing 16 points. Team leader, Ariyona Spearman did her part as well, sinking 12 points. These three athletes accounted for approximately 79% of their total output that day.

The Lady Spartans settle in at 7-2 after back to back wins, entering the winter break. They will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 4 as they take on the Clinton Lady Horses (2-1) at home. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.

Boys

The Spartans found themselves once again on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown. Their 81-15 showing is their worst performance to date, with their worst play against Jones Sr, where they managed to only score 18 points.

This game was over before it ever began as the Vikings put up 36 points in the first quarter alone. By the beginning of the second half, Union was already on the mercy clock. At halftime, West Columbus had completely destroyed any hope left in Spartan crowd with them carrying an insurmountable lead, 55-0.

The second half showed a sliver of life in the Spartans but the lead was too great for Union to overcome and they took their ninth straight loss, 81-15.

They will return to action after the break where they will face off against the Clinton Dark Horses (2-0) on Thursday, Jan. 4, game time set for 7:30 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SportsSampson and the Sampson Independent Facebook page