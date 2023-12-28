Lions take five straight on court; unfinished business have them starving for more

“They came into this season with a ‘we’re gonna win attitude versus how are we gonna lose attitude’ and it’s all the difference in the world.” Coach of the Varsity Mintz Lions, Tommy Honeycutt, said.

Last season, the Lions had high hopes to bring the conference banner home for the first time. After a rough beginning, dropping three straight, Mintz rallied and propelled forward with a slew of heavy handed victories over their opponents to put them in a prime spot for the Carolina Christians banner. The Lions were looking to add a little color to those walls with a conference win, but found themselves on the wrong end, taking the loss to Christ the Cornerstone in overtime.

“They’ve got some unfinished business.” Honeycutt said with conviction.

To be so close, only to walk away with second was something that has touched the nerves of the players who were apart of that run last season. Walking into this year, they have been playing with moxie as the remnants of that loss, remain fresh in their minds. The Mintz Christian Lions have started the season off with a bang, running out of the gate on a five game winning streak.

“The team bought in to the coaching style and the system.” Honeycutt stated regarding their season thus far.

The mixed bag of experience has provided balance for Mintz, leading the pack with their seniors. Zach Honeycutt has stepped into the team leader role along with Ashton Brown and Jack Hinson bringing their exceptional skills on the court to reinforce the stout Lions squad and carry the team forward. The supporting cast of athletes have also pulled a lot of weight, giving them a balanced and powerful team with the likes of Brayden Autry, Henry Bass and Cyou Crosby.

This past Friday, Dec. 15, Mintz’s streak was almost ended with a close one against the Temple Christian Tigers where they escaped, 54-43. Honeycutt told the Independent that the crew was humbled in this game after trailing before taking the reins back with 38 seconds left in the game. They managed to turn it around and pick up the victory to keep their winning ways afloat.

“Their attitude changed after we grasped victory out of the hands of defeat.” he stated.

Their JV team took the conference last year and their winning ways have been injected at the Varsity level, giving the Lions the bite they need to bring that Varsity banner home. Small gym but huge ambitions have Mintz aiming bring their first piece league hardware back to the tiny school on the corner.

“The team chemistry is excellent. I’m so proud to be associated with these young men who work together selflessly and put the team first. They are united to bring the championship to Mintz Christian Academy.”

The Lions toppled Christ the Cornerstone earlier this season on the road in a tough one. They avenged their loss but they are remaining focused knowing there is still more basketball to be played.

“They are a tough team.” Honeycutt said, he continued on, “As the new year rolls around, I know everyone will be gunning for us as we will be alone on the top after the break. I feel confident that having just come through the battle that Friday night, in overtime, they are prepared and humbled enough to get the job done. You don’t win games on paper but on the court.”

Mintz sits on the peak of the mountain, owning the Carolina Christian at 5-0. They will return to action on Jan. 9 to defend their home court against Antioch Christian Academy.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SportsSampson and the Sampson Independent Facebook page