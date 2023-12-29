Clinton falls to Topsail in inaugural tournament, 72-56

The Clinton Horses faced the Topsail Pirates in the second game of the inaugural Chasity Melvin Holiday tournament on Thursday. The Dark Horses pressed hard against the opposition but fell apart piece by piece as the game wore on. Clinton lost to Topsail, 72-56.

A slew of miscues had them off-kilter during this runoff play as the Pirates came roaring out against Clinton. They effortlessly put up nine points before Horses could even get their footing. Dark Horse T.K. Raynor managed to rally his team with a bucket from a far for three. He put the team on his shoulders as he found space once again for a three pointer then adding a breakaway layup to his team lifting heroics off a steal, dropping eight of the ten points his team scored in that spree.

This effort was enough to kick start the Dark Horses and Walker Spell got in on the action. With his top end speed, he sprinted away from the Pirates on a breakaway for two while drawing a foul, putting them just a point behind. The game continued on in a back and forth fashion and remained highly competitive in the opening quarter. Nyshawn Sampson would dive in the paint to tie the game up after a long defensive stance by both parties with a layup, putting the score at 16 all.

This would be the closest they’d come as the slow decay would take root from here on out. Entering the second, they trailed by two, 20-18.

Beginning in the second, things were looking up for the Horses and they had tightened up their play. However, their shots were not falling. Topsail had been hot at the perimeter line and their passing was flawless, sending the rock sailing in tight spots and captializing on open shots. Clinton looked disoriented by the dizzying play of the Pirates. As the deficit grew so did the mental errors for the home team. They managed to add ten points but Topsail had carved up their defense and hit 16. Going into halftime, the Pirates were ahead 36-28.

After the break, Clinton entered into their worst quarter of the game. They had been stifled by Topsail’s precise play which in turn caused more mental errors for the Horses. Desperation shots were abundant as the Pirates had been playing tightly, forcing Clinton into some rough spots. The Horses tried with all their might to create separation in the paint and the perimeter for shot opportunities but they had been out rebounded multiple times, shutting down second chance options.

The Pirates extended their lead to 13 to close out the third quarter, leaving Clinton at the bottom of a rather big hill to climb in the final quarter. Topsail led, 50-37.

The final quarter came and the Horses remained in a funk to start things off. Topsail had exposed a big gap in the center of the paint and exploited the opening for some easy points as Clinton struggled to gain their bearings. The mistakes kept coming and the Pirates piled on but the Horses weren’t taking that lying down.

Ny’Darion Blackwell and Spell rushed into the paint, creating opportunities at the basket and adding to their score through an array of desperation layups and mid-range jumpers. Clinton rallied behind them and fractured the Pirates defense but it was to no avail with not a lot of time left in the game. As time expired, Topsail held possession and let the clock drain to zero, handing Clinton their first loss in the infancy of their season, 72-56.

The Dark Horses will be back at Lakewood on Friday Dec. 29 for the consolation game where they will face the Leopards. Find full coverage of this match online and in Wednesday’s paper.

