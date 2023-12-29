Leopards in too deep; Blue Devils takes victory, 64-55

The grand finale of the first day of the Chasity Melvin Holiday Basketball Tournament wrapped up on Thursday night when Lakewood hosted South Lenoir on the hardwood. This game was largely controlled by the Blue Devils from start to finish as they opened an advantage that they never relinquished. Though Lakewood made a run at South Lenoir, they could never claw their way back in and the final score was 64-55.

A minute into the game, it was the Blue Devils that broke the ice on fast-break points, hitting an early 2-0 lead. The Leopards were getting quality shots early, and even second chances on the offensive board, but they struggled to find the bottom of the rim throughout the first couple of minutes. Then, turnovers became problematic as consecutive possessions were shut down due to turnovers, which helped yield a 4-0 lead for South Lenoir. That lead hit 7-0 following a three-point basket and Lakewood was still searching for points. Those points finally came off of a jumper from Cameron Williams, who made it 7-2 at the 3:10 mark. Still, the Leopards’ struggled to gain any traction as they fell behind 10-3. After that, though, Lakewood hit a little spurt and they got back to within 10-9, but at the end of the first quarter, the Blue Devils led 15-11.

At the start of the second period, Kristopher Robinson connected on an easy layup for the Leopards to get them back to within 15-13. From there, though, South Lenoir had the upper hand. Neither team was extremely blazing, but the Blue Devils established a 25-17 lead at the 2:25 mark. Lakewood was especially stuck in the mud with numerous shots missing their mark. Both teams finished out the half scoreless down the wire and Lakewood trailed 27-17 at halftime.

Out of the break, Lakewood connected on consecutive baskets and got right back to within 27-21. A couple minutes later, the Leopards hit on a fast-break layup and were right back in it at 27-23 with 5:41 to go in the third period. They couldn’t get any closer than that, though, and down the stretch, the Blue Devils rebuilt their lead. At the end of the third quarter, South Lenoir led 41-33.

They quickly went back ahead by 10 points early in the fourth quarter and then stretched their lead to 45-33 at the 7:08 mark. With a free throw still coming the Blue Devils way, Lakewood signaled for timeout to regroup. Out of the break, instead of a made free throw, South Lenoir got their own rebound and made a layup, running the lead to 47-33. Emotions were running high on the court as players from both teams could be seen jawing at each other, but nonetheless, the Blue Devils maintained the upper hand. They held a lead of double digits and never really relinquished control. When all was said and done, South Lenoir advanced to the championship game to face Topsail, winning by the final score of 64-55.

Leading scorers for the Leopards were Williams with 15 points followed by Robinson with 13 points. Dashaun Carrie had nine points, Jaziah Brunson had seven points, and Juan Parker Jr. had five points. Rounding out the scoring was Devin Jones, Nakai Owens, and Chris Carrie all with two points each.

With the loss, Lakewood is now 3-3 overall. They were slated to take on Clinton in Friday’s consolation game.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SportsSampson or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page