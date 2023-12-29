Titans squeak by three in OT, 46-43

The opening games of the Chasity Melvin Holiday Basketball Tournament commenced on Thursday night out at Lakewood High School. In the evening games, the Lady Leopards welcomed the visiting Trask Lady Titans into the jungle, featuring a showdown between two teams facing their own share of struggles. With Lakewood sporting a 1-4 overall record and Trask entering at 0-9, both teams were looking for a solid finish to 2023. With the game going into overtime, the Lady Leopards were unable to complete a comeback attempt, suffering their fifth loss of the season by the final score of 46-43.

Winning the rebound battle early, Trask got on the board first before Lakewood quickly answered. After a slow opening minute of the game, the offensive output picked up, especially for the Lady Titans, as they led 6-2 at the 5:00 mark. After the lead hit 8-2, LaShaunta Joyner hit a three pointer for the Lady Leopards, making it 8-5 at the 4:00 mark of the first quarter. Trask continued to have the upper hand in the rebound category but they couldn’t convert their second or third looks. For Lakewood, they struggled at the line, going 1-for-8 in the early going as the game stalled at the score of 8-5. After a long, grueling whistle-infested first quarter, the Lady Titans staked a 10-6 lead.

At the start of the second quarter, Trask extended their lead to 12-6 as the Lady Leopards struggled to get quality shots. Joyner finally got Lakewood on the board in the second quarter, but a pair of baskets from the Lady Titans made it 14-8 at the 5:23 mark. Out of a timeout, Trask hit another shot to make it 16-8 and then they were headed to the line as Lakewood was falling behind. After trailing 18-8, the Lady Leopards hit back-to-back shots to get back into it at 18-12. After a Lady Titans turnover, Trask signaled for a timeout to regroup. At the halftime intermission, Trask led 20-12.

Out of the break, the Lady Titans hit a shot that sent their lead back 10 points at 22-12. Meanwhile, Lakewood continued to struggle from the free throw line, with much-needed points, clanking off the rim. Turnovers were a problem as well with the Lady Leopards struggling to make a comeback. At the midway point of the period, though, things begin to turn a little as Lakewood trimmed the deficit in half. At the 3:00 mark, the Lady Leopards made it 26-21 with Honestee Williams hitting consecutive shots. When the period ended, the Lady Leopards trailed 28-23.

Lakewood continued to make things interesting again at the start of the fourth period as Joyner hit a bucket to make 28-25. Then, Trask turned the ball over yielding an opportunity for the Lady Leopards to tie things up. They, however, turned the ball over themselves, yielding fast-break points for the Lady Titans. After that, the teams exchanged scores and with 5:09 left in the game, Lakewood whistled for a timeout trailing 32-27. From there, free throws and a made basket pulled the Lady Leopards to within one point, who now trailed 32-31 with 4:00 to go. After Lakewood failed to tie the game up from the charity line, Trask hit a layup to further their lead, 34-31, with 2:26 to go. Moments later, another basket made it 36-31 as the Lady Titans gained separation.

The free throw line continued to taunt Lakewood as the Lady Leopards left more points at the stripe. Still, they continued to battle hard and with 34 seconds left on the clock, their efforts paid off, as Williams hit a layup to tie the game up. Then both teams missed free throws, which set the stage for a timeout on the floor with 8 ticks remaining, the score tied at 36-36, and Lakewood with possession. Regulation ended with the score tied up and the teams were headed into a 4-minute overtime.

After Trask reclaimed the lead on a pair of free throws early in the session, the Lady Leopards benefited from a major mistake on the referees part. After winning the opening tip, possession should have been going the way of the Lady Titans, however, the next jump ball was given back to Lakewood, who then hit a three-ball to take a 39-38 lead at the 3:00 mark. After a tie score of 42-42, the Lady Leopards ran out of steam as Trask connected on back-to-back layups to lead 46-42 with 28 seconds left in overtime. Unable to recover, the Lady Leopards fell as the Lady Titans celebrated their first win of the season, 46-43.

Scorers for Lakewood were Joyner with 19 points and Kiyah Braxton and Williams with eight points apiece. Kimora Corbett had five points and Amiyah Smith had two points.

The Lady Leopards are now 1-5 on the season and were slated to take on the Lady Bulldogs of Wallace in Friday’s consolation game.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SportsSampson or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page