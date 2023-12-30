Court dedication ceremony held for heralded coach

“My favorite memory of Coach Fox was how she would make me laugh at faculty meetings and her relaxed look on life,” Clinton Athletic Director Brad Spell told the audience that Friday.

Fellow peers and former players gathered together to reminisce about their time and experiences with the late Karen Fox.

After a highly-charged basketball game at Sampson Middle, the demeanor in the gym changed. The next set of teams filed in along the wall while Clinton’s Athletic Director, Brad Spell, rolled the podium out to center court with a group of former players following along the edges of the court. Emblazoned on the Sampson Middle School hardwood was Karen Fox’s name, the coach who won hearts and minds — and championships — during her 30-year tenure at what used to be the high school.

Coach Fox had done wonders for the basketball program in this town, including four trips in a row to the state finals (1988-1991) and taking home the banner in back-to-back fashion in the 1989 and 1990 season. Her time as a coach produced plenty of highly talented players and set the bar for coaches to come. This wasn’t, however, her crowning achievement. The amount of hardware she brought back pales in comparison to the impact she had on those around her.

“I am a better person for having her as a friend. I miss her every day,” Brad Spell stated during the ceremony.

It was a solemn but cheerful affair as everyone listened in to the stories, not about her accomplishments but what she had done for the individual. There were smiles on the faces of those at center court, but they were heavy with sorrow, missing the coach and in some cases a second mom who left too soon. A common theme in the description of her character was “heart of gold.”

“I came to Clinton High school after teaching for 15 years at Lakewood. Coach Fox made the transition so much better for me just as she always did for everyone. There was always a cup of coffee waiting when you needed a listening year,” retired Clinton football coach Bob Lewis stated.

Michael Ray, best friend and colleague, touched on her influence with the students and always looking out for them.

“Karen Fox was a good person and a great friend. She was quiet and unassuming plus she had a heart of gold. She had a unique relation with her students and players, always looked for ways to encourage and help them.”

When speaking with Tonya Colwell, a former player and close friend, she held back tears as she listed the many times Coach Fox had been there for her. From playing injuries to major life milestones, she spoke at length about she always knew what to say, even if you didn’t want to hear it. When asked about her style when interacting with students and peers, Colwell said,

“It would depend on the situation, she knew her players and what would motivate them. If she needed to come hard, she would. If she needed to be that compassionate person at the moment, she’d do that as well. I’ve cried with her because of things going on at home, she helped me through that. When I had that knee injury, she came at me strong. She was a great relationship builder, that’s not necessarily easy, but it came natural to her.”

Her name will forever be enshrined in the Clinton community and the young players that take to that court in any event will be reminded of the coach who put others before herself and gave as much as she could to the town. Colwell summed it up in one statement.

“You don’t just get a court named after you.”

